Gokada announces Nikhil Goel as new CEO

Gokada, the Nigeria-based last-mile delivery, logistics and transportation start-up has announced Nikhil Goel as its new CEO.

Goel first joined Gokada in 2019 as a Vice President of Rides, bringing with him extensive experience in the global last-mile logistics space. In India, Nikhil was General Manager of unicorn food delivery start-up Zomato, and then as Head of New Verticals at SafeBoda in Kenya.

He’s been responsible for leading the company since Gokada tragically lost its founder, Fahim Saleh, in July 2020. According to Gokada, Goel has helped the company increase its revenue by 10X and grow it’s delivery order volume by 100X, enabling the company to reach profitability in the past 12 months.

Commenting on Gokada’s current business model, Nikhil Goel said, “Gokada now serves thousands of individuals and businesses across Lagos. Our range of delivery solutions now spans a number of sectors such as food delivery, grocery delivery, parcel delivery, eCommerce fulfilment, and more. What makes me so proud of Gokada is the company’s Never-Give-Up attitude. Even in the midst of the pandemic which shortly followed the ride-hailing ban, we were able to bring most of our pilots back to jobs while in parallel launching reliable logistics solutions to support businesses in Nigeria, which allowed them to continue to provide their services to their customers.”

While the company began as a ride-hailing service, it has since become a leader in food delivery, parcel delivery, and other “last mile logistics” solutions throughout Lagos. With a growing fleet of over 1,000 riders and thousands of SME customers, Gokada plans to expand across other states in Nigeria in 2021.

In the last year, the company has tackled and surmounted many challenges; from the okada ban to the ‘EndSars’ protests in October 2020. As they expand into new geographies and verticals, Goel’s strong track record of prior success in the sector is poised to be a big advantage for Gokada.