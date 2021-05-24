The Next Wave: China’s unique crypto crackdown

But some factors – including the Federal Reserve’s COVID-induced printing of dollars – fuelled an all-time peak of $28,000 by December 2020. As countries (like Nigeria, South Africa and Turkey) with weaker currencies copied the Fed’s money printing, Bitcoin surged in 2021: crossing $30,000 in January, $50,000 in February and $60,000 in March.

African investors and traders welcomed this rise as a hedge against assets depreciating in local currencies and dollar inflation. But last week provided a reality check on that expectation: crypto is also vulnerable to winds that affect fiat money.

The dip morphed into a crash after China’s State Council signalled a crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading. China is the 2nd largest economy in the world, with unrivalled cultural and political power to march their 1.4 billion citizens in order and swing global markets. Also, most Bitcoin has been mined in China for the last four years.

To be sure, China wants to harness blockchain technology. They are piloting a digital currency that they hope will be the future of money. But they are actively opposed to crypto for reasons that will be familiar to Kenyans, Nigerians and others in Africa whose central banks have opposed crypto: the problem of transactions not being traceable.

Over the coming weeks and months, we will know exactly what China will do to stifle crypto.

“The case for Bitcoin hasn’t changed,” Eloho Omame, co-founder of FirstCheck Africa, a Nigerian startup investment firm, told TechCabal in the wake of the recent crash.

“Crypto markets were always volatile. So honestly it’s not fun, but it’s not unexpected. Long term, I’m bullish. So it doesn’t really matter what happens today.”

But the warning is clear: the crypto crowd may be confident about the future, but pressure from unique actors like China will have significant sway.