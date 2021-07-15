TechCabal Daily – It’s all fun and games…

Based on its recent Transparency report, Twitter saw a surge in demands last year from governments around the world to take down content. The top requesting countries were India, the United states, Japan and France respectively.

Ghana Chronicles

Yesterday was my last full day in Ghana. It started with a visit to Academic city university college. A young private school that’s heavy on experiential learning.

I found it fascinating that they made attempts to create a low cost ventilator in response to the pandemic. One of the working prototypes they’ve created costs about $2,000, one-fifth the cost of a regular ventilator. They’re still working to reduce the cost further.

Food

It took a while but I finally ate Banku and Okro. I loved it.

Accra Digital Centre

The Ghana digital centre project is one of the deliberate efforts of the Ghanaian government to spur the growth of startups. The plan is to have different digital centres across the country.

I visited the Accra digital Centre, a tech park that provides an enabling environment for startups to run their operations. The tech park currently houses 36 startups, which enjoy discounted rent cost (about one-third of the regular rates) with flexible payment plans.

I had a chat with David Ofori, the head of operations at the Accra Digital centre. He spoke about the journey so far and future plans to have similar tech parks in other parts of Ghana.

My final stop for the day was a chat over dinner with Kayode Adeyinka country Manager of Catalyst Fund. The Catalyst Fund is a porject that’s scaling digital commerce companies in Ghana to improve the livelihoods and financial resilience of MSEs.