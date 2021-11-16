Review: Canon’s M50 Mark II offers exciting but modest upgrades

Japanese multinational, Canon Inc., recently released a successor to the widely used video blogging camera, Canon EOS M50.

The new Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a compact, easy-to-use, and incredibly lightweight mirrorless camera, with features that are sure to excite vloggers and travel photographers.

Price and major specifications

Its key specifications include a 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor; Digic 8 image processor; dual pixel autofocus with eye-tracking; and a 2.36M-dot electronic viewfinder.

In addition, the camera offers a fully articulated touchscreen LCD; 305 shots per charge battery rating; Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as well as webcam capability with Canon’s EOS Webcam Utility.

It’s easy to navigate through the menus on the M50 Mark II touchscreen, which is bright, very responsive, and fully articulating. These, in addition to a substantial grip, make the camera a versatile tool for shooting video footage.

The EOS M50 Mark II is available for a suggested retail price of $599 (body-only), $699 (with a 15-45mm F3.5-6.3 kit lens), or $929 (with the 15-45mm and 55-200mm F4.5-6.3 lenses).

The Canon M50 Mark II upgrades

Considering the pleasing ergonomics and solid image quality the Mark II offers, its price points are attractive. However, compared to its predecessor, the new Canon M50 camera features only modest upgrades.

The first notable change to the M50 Mark II is its dual-pixel autofocus system. While the device has the same AF system as its predecessor, the Mark II includes face and eye-tracking for both still and video shoots. Whereas the M50 offers only face detection.

TechCabal’s review found eye tracking to work effectively when shooting fast-moving human subjects while the touch-and-drag autofocus option works accurately for other subjects.

The Mark II camera can also be used to live-stream to YouTube directly, as long as it is connected to a Wi-Fi signal strong enough. To use this feature, a user has to set up an image.canon account and should have over 1,000 subscribers.

For vloggers, the direct live-stream upgrade offers more flexibility than setting up a desktop streaming system and higher quality compared to streaming from a smartphone camera.

The new Canon EOS M50 Mark II. Image credit: TechCabal

The M50 Mark II camera is capable of 4K capture but videos in this format are heavily cropped and the dual-pixel autofocus system is not reliable in this mode.

Thus, videos are best captured in Full HD/1080p, with the dual pixel autofocus working accurately.

The new Mark II may not be the most exciting product release by Canon in recent years, even less so to existing users of the first M50. But the latest camera sure is an attractive option for new users, particularly due to its live-streaming capabilities.

