TechCabal Daily – The sCoup of the day

QUICK FIRE 🔥 ERNESTINA BERRY

Ernestina Berry is a Senior Account Manager at Wimbart, an independent PR agency in London specializing in Africa and emerging market tech start-ups.

With over 9 years’ experience in global communications, corporate public relations as well as experience in editorial work and publishing, she has expertise across sectors including aviation, education, NGOs, charities and tech.

Explain your job to a five-year-old

I help companies share their really cool stories to the world through newspapers, TV, radio or even the internet.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

It would be the importance of going out of your way to make things happen on your own and taking more calculative risks. This applies to life in general, but in terms of my job, it means taking risks in getting the best for your clients. That means pushing pitches to big publications, even when it seems unlikely. You can’t always tell what elements of a story publications will be interested in.

What’s the most promising thing about tech in Africa?

It’s the people. We have so many talented young people on the continent becoming well versed in so many sectors. For example, in fintech, we’re developing so many solutions that are aiding our economies to progress. There are so many exciting things happening and it all boils down to these young founders. It’s something that blows my mind because you’ll find that a lot of these young founders are under the age of 30 or in their early 30s. They have the passion and the intelligence to head these sectors which are inevitably moving the continent forward.

What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

Can I say two? I’m Ghanaian, but before 2012, I’d never lived there. So the first would be moving back to Ghana in 2012, connecting with my roots, becoming more embedded in the system, and practising my language skills. Ghana is actually where I started my professional career in PR.

Very briefly, the second is helping my husband successfully keep our two-year-old alive (laughs). Not everyone realises it, but it’s the hardest thing! I may not be able to take care of plants, but at least I can keep a kid alive.

What’s something you love doing that you’re terrible at. And what’s something you really do not like doing that you’re great at.

Singing. I cannot sing. I’ve been known to belt out Backstreet Boys songs but I doubt very highly that they’ll be calling me anytime soon to be a backup singer.

I’m really good at ironing, but I don’t like it. But it’s a necessary evil that has to be done.

What should first-time founders know about communications and [the] press?

At Wimbart, we always advise founders to think about their startup narrative, what makes your business unique and interesting, and especially what you have to show for it.

It’s also important to know that not every startup is going to need PR right from the beginning. It’s crucial that you lay your foundation before you start looking for PR.

Then know who your audience is and what type of media they like to consume. Finally, follow the relevant journalists, look at the type of stories they cover and ask yourself / do some research to find out if you fit the bill before you reach out to them.

What do you think about Web3?

Ooh, this is a hard one. I think that if Web3 encourages or forces big tech companies to loosen their grip on social networks and marketplaces, if it allows a truly decentralised system, if it gives users greater control over the data they share, then surely, that’s a good thing?

Time will tell.