TechCabal Daily – Detty December’s dirty diagnosis 💊

We’re also bringing more newsletters to the table and we’ll share more about those soon enough.

We’re diving into North Africa to highlight the work there and Damilare Dosunmu will spearhead this. Our flagship, My Life in Tech will resume shortly with senior editor Kelechi Njoku at the helm. And Sultan and Timi will be reviving the beloved Digital Nomads flagship so if you know any Africans who moved to other countries to work in or study tech, reach out to them .

This year, we’re surging ahead by telling more important stories like we did last year.

We’ve also hired a new senior reporter, Abraham Augustine , who will help Daniel Adeyemi break important stories.

Last year, our Editor-in-Chief, Adegoke Oyeniyi , left TechCabal to pursue personal goals (🤧) and Koromone “KK” Koroye will be stepping in as acting Editor-in-Chief.

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH VICTOR FATANMI

Victor Fatanmi is a brand analyst, conversation leader, and design agency founder.

He co-founded FourthCanvas, a brand-centric design agency serving global and ambitious tech brands from Lagos, Nigeria.

Explain your job to a five-year-old

I help businesses give people more reasons to like and remember them.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

It would be that all of the wealth in the world laid in the work I did not yet know. I wish I understood that I could increase the chances of a life of success and prosperity by reading more. If it was clear to me, I’d have read more and been more passionate about learning.

What’s the most promising thing about tech in Africa?

It’s in the ease and speed with which tech can change lives, lift people out of poverty, and transform our lives. I’m not just talking about tech bros or consultants making money from tech, I’m talking about how many opportunities tech brings for people.

For example, opening corporate accounts is easier now, and that in turn brings more opportunities for SMEs. In the past, development depended on physical infrastructure and that took so long to build. If you build an industrial complex in the wrong location, it can’t be corrected but now, iterations can happen at the speed of feedback and with little or no consequences. There’s remote work, you can be in Lagos and work in any country in the world, and that’s something that can help economic development in the country.

What’s one misconception people have about design?

I like this question, 🤣. The misconception is that people think design is just makeup, and by that I mean aesthetics. People often think that design comes last; they do everything first and add makeup at the end.

Design includes how something looks, how something is presented, and how something works. You can have a solution that people don’t get because it wasn’t presented right. Good products often fail because they aren’t designed right.

There should be considerations and thinking about design right from the start. The desire to make Apple products look so great influences the excellence of engineering. In thinking about the products, they wanted them to look sleek and compact and that influenced the engineers to build better and faster computers.

So teams should definitely involve their designers right from the start.

What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

The first thing that comes to mind for me would be publishing the Africa Challenger Brand Report last year, and how much impact and reach it had.

What’s something you love doing that you’re terrible at. And what’s something you really do not like doing that you’re great at.

Football. I love playing football, but if you were a coach, you’d probably be right to conclude I am not a good player.

What I don’t like doing but am good at would be sales. The thing is I do it so well, but if I didn’t have to, I probably would just sit home, read, write and advise my team on projects.

What do you think about Web3?

I think that Web3 is true democracy.

The idea of decentralisation is great for humanity. Centralised governance has its benefit but it bestows an absolute power that corrupts and it has not worked so far. So a decentralised system where governance is more distributed can turn out well. I can’t guarantee that it will turn out well but I’m willing to see how it goes.