TC Weekender – What you missed in Week 22

From Swvl laying off 400 employees to Google TV’s entry into Africa and the iOS platform, this week has been…busy. Did you miss the other big moves in tech that happened in May? We’ve got you. Keep scrolling.
CASF announces its 3rd investment in Africa
The Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund (CASF) has announced an undisclosed investment in Finclusion Group, a sub-Saharan African fintech platform. This investment will mark CASF’s 3rd investment on the African continent.Read it on TechCabal
Appetito buys Lamma to expand into Tunisia, Morocco, and West Africa.
In a deal valued between $10 million and $15 million, Egypt-based on-demand grocery retail startup Appetito has acquired Lamma and plans to extend its reach to Morocco and Tunisia.Read it on TechCabal
Swvl is laying off 400 employees
First, it was the “great resignation”, now it’s the “great lay-offs”. After losing half of its $1.5 billion valuation, Egyptian-born ride-hailing company Swvl joins Netflix, Klarna and other global tech companies as it lays off 32% of its employees.Read it on TechCabal
Google TV comes to Africa
Barely a month after Disney+ made its entry into Africa, Google TV has followed closely. The app is now present in 19 African countries including South Africa, Uganda, and Angola. Google TV is also now available on Apple devices so iOS users can have something nice on their phones.Check it out on TechCabal
Facebook’s COO leaves after 14 years
After 14 years, Sheryl Sandberg, Meta’s COO has stepped down. She is leaving behind notable achievements such as Meta’s flourishing ads business, and extended paternity and maternity leave for Meta employees.Read more on TechCabal
ANC wants to end DStv’s exclusive sports rights
Things are on their way south for DStv South Africa. The African National Congress (ANC) released a policy that will prevent DStv from exclusively streaming any national sports events in South Africa.Read it on MyBroadBand
This week’s biggest African tech raise
This week saw some disclosed and undisclosed deals in fintech, e-commerce and logistics. The biggest, however, is South Africa’s Talk360, an international calling app that raised $4 million.Disrupt Africa has the full details
Constant Ventures launches $100 million VC fund for African startups
The stars seem to be aligning for African startups. While the global funding scene tightens local opportunities are opening up in Africa. Venture Capital fund, Constant Ventures is raising a $100 million venture capital fund for West African startups.Read it on TechMoran
A new app is helping Zimbabwean journalists stay safe
The Media Institute of Southern Africa has set up an app to help Zimbabwean journalists stay safe after tracking a trend of illegal arrests and detentions against media personnel.Read it on Voa News
The WE4A programme shortlists 14 Nigerian women-led businesses
The Women Entrepreneurship for Africa programme selected 30 female entrepreneurs to receive up to €50,000 ($53,000) in grant funding. Fourteen of these entrepreneurs were Nigerian women.Read more on NewsGhana
