TC Weekender – What you missed in Week 22

CASF announces its 3rd investment in Africa The Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund (CASF) has announced an undisclosed investment in Finclusion Group, a sub-Saharan African fintech platform. This investment will mark CASF’s 3rd investment on the African continent. Read it on TechCabal

Appetito buys Lamma to expand into Tunisia, Morocco, and West Africa. In a deal valued between $10 million and $15 million, Egypt-based on-demand grocery retail startup Appetito has acquired Lamma and plans to extend its reach to Morocco and Tunisia. Read it on TechCabal

Swvl is laying off 400 employees First, it was the “great resignation”, now it’s the “great lay-offs”. After losing half of its $1.5 billion valuation, Egyptian-born ride-hailing company Swvl joins Netflix, Klarna and other global tech companies as it lays off 32% of its employees. Read it on TechCabal

Google TV comes to Africa Barely a month after Disney+ made its entry into Africa, Google TV has followed closely. The app is now present in 19 African countries including South Africa, Uganda, and Angola. Google TV is also now available on Apple devices so iOS users can have something nice on their phones. Check it out on TechCabal