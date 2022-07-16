This Week: Korapay and Kandon accused of fraud in Kenya

Nigerian Korapay and Kandon accused of money laundering in Kenya What is it about this year’s winter in Kenya? Kenya’s high court has frozen the bank accounts of Nigerian-owned Korapay and Kandon Technologies. They are accused of card fraud and money laundering alongside Flutterwave and 6 other Nigerian companies. Full story is on TechCabal.

Flutterwave and others shutdown virtual card services For the first time “Let’s break up, it’s not you, it’s me” is truthfully said in a relationship. Yesterday, Flutterwave and many other African virtual card companies sent emails to their customers announcing an indefinite discontinuation of their virtual card services. This spells trouble for thousands of African businesses. Read about it on TechCabal.

Togo launches novel e-visa platform Imagine you could start and finish an application for a country’s visa on your phone without visiting any immigration office. That imagination is a reality, and Togo is the country. Togo launched Togo Voyage—a website that digitises its entire visa application process. Learn more on TechCabal.

Wingcopter raises $42 million to bring 12,000 drones to Africa More drones are coming to Africa’s delivery tech scene. Drone tech company Wingcopter has raised $42 million to bring 12,000 drones to sub-Saharan Africa. The company will also build “roads” for the incoming drones in the sky. Learn more on TechCabal.

London based fintech Zazuu raises $2 million Zazuu is giving the African diaspora the power of choice. It enables users to compare the rates of transfer providers and choose who to send money with. Zazuu has raised $2 million to go beyond Facebook and Telegram groups and build a remittance marketplace. More details are on TechCabal.

Remittance solution SendSprint launches in the UK SendSprint wants to make payments from diaspora to Africa feel like a quick sprint. It launched 2 products in the UK—Send Money for money transfers to Africa at a flat rate of $5 and Sprint Connect for buying gift cards from African retailers. Learn more on TechCabal.