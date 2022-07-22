Liquid Cyber Security has launched the first of its matrix of Cyber Security Fusion Centres in Johannesburg, South Africa. With this fusion centre, Liquid aims to bolster the cyber security industry in the country by managing the growing threat of cyber attacks to governments and enterprises of all sizes.

According to a press statement seen by TechCabal, Liquid claims the fusion centres will provide threat intelligence and bring together the existing Liquid Cloud Operations and Liquid Network Operation Centres, ensuring customers have full support across cyber security, cloud, and networks for end-to-end security.

Speaking on the launch, David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security, stated that the centre will improve on the time it takes for organisations to detect and respond to threats, enabling them to be proactive rather than reactive in handling cybersecurity threats.

To help small and medium-scale businesses tackle cybersecurity threats, Liquid also announced that it has partnered with Xcitium (previously Comodo Security Solutions) to offer solutions designed explicitly for small and medium businesses requiring Security Operation Centre (SOC) services without investing in highly skilled resources or enterprise SOC services they cannot afford.

According to Interpol’s Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report, over 90% of businesses on the continent are operating without the necessary cyber security protocols in place. In 2021, cybercrime reduced GDPs across Africa by 10%, resulting in a $4 billion loss.

Share this article