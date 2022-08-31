🚀Entering Tech #001: Five no-code tech jobs

Hi 👋🏾

Welcome to the very first edition of Entering Tech!

For starters, we wanted to talk about a misconception we’ve seen repeated on Twitter, LinkedIn, even TikTok: that you need to know how to code to work in tech.

This couldn’t be more wrong.

Sure, coding is an integral part of digital technologies from social media apps to electric vehicles. But that doesn’t mean only coders/developers can work in tech.

Tech companies are like all other companies. Coders help develop the product but there are many other career paths that help build the tech industry.

So for this first edition, we’re going to highlight five no-code careers you can explore if coding isn’t for you.

This is the very first edition of Entering Tech, and we’re open to ramping things up. If you have ideas or feedback, share with us at newsletter@techcabal.com, we’d love to hear from you.

Now, let’s dive in.