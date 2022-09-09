South Africa’s Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the proposed acquisition of additional shareholding in Shock Proof by ZA Online, the country’s only iStore franchisee.

Shock Proof owns major Apple reseller Digicape. Digicape sells a range of Apple products, including Macs, iPhones, iPads, and official accessories and cellular contracts.

ZA Online owns Core Computer Business which is the only authorised distributor for Apple products in South Africa. It has represented the Apple brand in the country since 1995.

ZA Online, through Core Computer Business’ subsidiary Core Peripherals, also supplies Apple products and technology solutions to medium and large business-to-business (B2B) customers.



“The Commission found that the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets. The Commission further found that the proposed transaction does not raise any substantial public interest concerns,” the regulator stated.

The regulator’s approval for the transaction was given without any conditions and details on the size of the additional stake were not provided.

Share this article