Cash App founder, Bob Lee, stabbed to death

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and Chief Product Officer of MobileCoin, has been stabbed to death in San Francisco, California.

At 2:35 a.m. local time, on April 3, the San Francisco Police Department was called to the area of the 300 block of Main Street in SoMa in reference to the stabbing. Lee was rushed to the hospital where he, unfortunately, breathed his last.

Lee was an influential figure in the world of technology and finance, having founded Cash App in 2013. The peer-to-peer payment service quickly gained popularity for its simplicity and ease of use, and Lee’s vision helped to revolutionise the way people transfer money online. Under his leadership, Cash App became one of the most widely used payment apps in the world, with over 70 million active users.

Lee was known for his entrepreneurial spirit and his dedication to innovation. He had a keen eye for spotting emerging trends in the tech industry and was always looking for ways to improve the user experience. His passion for creating new products and services was evident in everything he did, and his visionary leadership will be sorely missed.

News of Lee’s passing was met with a confluence of sadness and condolences from the global tech ecosystem. Many of Lee’s colleagues and friends took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to his life and legacy.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Block, on nostr said “It’s real. Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy,” Jack Dorsey, wrote on nostr.

Crazy Bob, as he was fondly called, also had someone like the CEO of Figma, say something about him on Twitter.

So sad to hear of @crazybob’s untimely passing. I first met him in summer 2006 — he didn’t care that I was only 14 and we talked tech / geeked out about programming. We remained connected over the years and he was an early supporter of Figma. It’s so hard to believe he is gone. — Dylan Field (@zoink) April 5, 2023

In a statement from MobileCoin, the CEO, Joshua Goldbard, said, “Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world. Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.”

Lee’s death is a significant loss for the tech industry and for all those who knew him. His contributions to the world of finance and technology will be remembered for years to come, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and innovators.

The San Francisco police are currently carrying out investigations into the gruesome incident. They have provided no information yet on how the Cash App founder, Bob Lee, was stabbed.

