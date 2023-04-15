Twitter does not exist anymore Twitter Inc, the company, has ceased to exist as a standalone company and has been merged into an entity called “X Corp”. #plottwist Learn more.

Meet the OPay Mafia OPay ex-employes have been on a startup spree, cooking up not one, not two, but about seven tech ventures in Nigeria, all within a mere five years since OPay touched down in the country. Learn more.

Cassava to invest $250 million into SA’s economy Cassava Technologies pledges to invest $250 million to contribute towards positioning South Africa as an attractive investment destination. Learn more.

Kenya fines two companies for data abuse Kenyan loan company, WhitePath Company Limited and workspace provider Regus Kenya are feeling the heat for not playing by the data protection rules. Learn more.

Lazerpay shuts down Lazerpay, a web3 and crypto payment company, is shutting down months after the startup’s founder shared that the company was having trouble raising money. Now, its IP is up for sale. Learn more.