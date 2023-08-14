Latest way to check GOG payslip, ePayslip 2023

GoGPayslip is a platform introduced by the Ghanaian government for its employees to facilitate the process of viewing and managing electronic payslips. This article serves as a comprehensive guide on how to efficiently check your GoG payslip or ePayslip in Ghana.

1. Accessing the GoGPayslip website

Open a web browser on your computer or mobile device and navigate to the official GoGPayslip website (www.gogpayslip.com).

2. Login or Register

If you’re a registered user, enter your email address and password to log in. If you’re a new user, click on the “Register” button and follow the prompts to create an account. You’ll need your employee number and other relevant information.

3. Accessing your profile to check your payslip (ePayslip)

Once logged in, you’ll be directed to your profile page. Here, you can view your personal details, including your employee information and payslip history.

4. Check your payslip ( ePayslip)

Locate the “Payslip” section on your profile page. You’ll typically find it as a tab or a button. Click on it to access your most recent ePayslip. Afterwards, do the following to check your GOG payslip (

Select the Month you want to download

Click on Generate

5. Understanding the ePayslip

Your ePayslip will display various details, including your basic salary, allowances, deductions, and net pay. Take your time to review each section to ensure accuracy.

6. Download and Print

If needed, you can download and print a copy of your ePayslip for your records. Look for a “Download” or “Print” button on the ePayslip page.

7. Checking past payslips

To access previous ePayslips, navigate to the “Payslip History” section. Here, you can select the desired month and year to view and download older ePayslips.

8. Updating information

If you notice any discrepancies in your personal details or ePayslip information, the platform may allow you to update certain fields. Look for an “Edit Profile” or “Update Information” option.

9. Logging out

Always remember to log out of your GoGPayslip account when you’re done viewing your ePayslip. This helps ensure the security of your personal and financial information.

Final thought on how to check GOG payslip

Checking your GoG payslip ePayslip is pretty easy and it provides employees with quick and convenient access to their income details. By following this step-by-step guide, you can easily view, download, and manage your ePayslips, promoting transparency and efficiency in the payment process. Embracing digital solutions like GoGPayslip reflects the evolving landscape of payroll management in Ghana’s workforce.

Share this article