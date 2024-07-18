New JAMB age change & other updates for admissions 2024/2025

Following the policy meeting with stakeholders on the 18th of July 2024, The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in agreement with the stakeholders, has introduced several significant updates for the admissions process for the 2024/2025 academic session alongside announcement of minimum admissible JAMB scores for tertiary institutions. These changes aim to streamline procedures, enhance transparency, and ensure compliance with established standards. Prospective candidates and institutions must adhere to these guidelines for a smooth admission process:

JAMB age requirements change admission beyond 2024

Starting from the 2025 admission cycle, JAMB will only admit candidates who are at least 18 years old. This update marks a departure from the previous deviation that allowed 16-year-olds to gain admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions. JAMB will clearly advertise this change starting November 2024, coinciding with the commencement of registration for the 2025 examinations.

O-Level data integration

Admission officers will now download candidates’ O-Level data directly from the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS). This integration eliminates the need for students to submit their results separately during the admission screening process. This approach aims to reduce administrative burden and minimise errors.

O’level results, biometric, and photograph requirements will come from JAMB for admissions 2024

Tertiary institutions will no longer request biometric data or photographs from candidates during admission screenings. This directive is part of JAMB’s efforts to protect candidate privacy and streamline the verification process.

Post-UTME fees cap

JAMB has set a maximum fee of ₦2000 for Post-UTME screening exercises. Institutions must adhere to this cap to prevent the exploitation of candidates. This regulation ensures that the screening process remains accessible to all candidates, regardless of their financial background.

Correction of data

Candidates seeking to enrol for JAMB in 2024 and looking to correct any personal or academic data must do so by 31 October 2024. This deadline allows sufficient time for necessary adjustments in preparation for the 2025 JAMB registration.

Illegal admissions policy

JAMB will no longer condone or regularise illegal admissions beyond the 2020 set. All admissions for the 2024 cycle and going forward will be conducted exclusively through CAPS. Any admissions processed outside this platform are considered illegal. Candidates whose names do not appear on the national matriculation list will be deemed not to have been admitted by JAMB. Such admissions will be classified as fake, illegal, null, and void, and will not be recognised.

Final thoughts on JAMB admissions 2024

The new guidelines for JAMB admission 2024 reflect JAMB’s commitment to improving the admissions process in Nigerian tertiary institutions. Candidates and institutions must comply with these updates to ensure a transparent, efficient, and fair admission process. By adhering to these regulations, JAMB aims to enhance the credibility of the admissions process and uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s educational system.

