African startups and MSMEs are always on the lookout for funding and opportunities that will help them scale on different levels. And thanks to several established businesses and corporations, the opportunities keep springing. The latest of the funding opportunities available to startups in Africa is the X-Pitchathon by X3M Ideas, an advertising agency headquartered in Nigeria, with branches in other African countries like South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, and Congo Brazzaville.

The X-Pitchathon is an initiative by the Zambian branch of X3M Ideas to mark their fifth year in business. The X-Pitchathon aims to promote MSMEs in Zambia by fostering networks and providing scaling assistance.

It’s a fantastic opportunity for budding innovators and small company owners to showcase their startups to industry leaders, gain fundamental skills, and possibly win prizes valued at over K1 million ($50,000) for their companies.

Other prizes applicants stand the chance to win include a laptop equipped with Microsoft 365, MTN 5G router with three months’ data plan, and more.

Terms to apply for the X-Pitchathon 2023

Do you have a start-up or business that you think is worth investing in? See the following terms to enter for the X-Pitchathon in Zambia.

Only startups or early-stage businesses that have progressed beyond the ideation phase and are below 5 years old can apply.

Applicant must be a Zambian citizen.

Applicant must be18 years and above.

How to register for the X-Pitchathon 2023

If you meet the above criteria, simply follow these steps to get started for it:

Submit a 60-second elevator pitch

Provide your Zambian National ID

Provide TPin certificate

Provide your PACRA registration

Provide a description and video of your prototype (if applicable)

And that’s all.

Please note that the deadline for submission of entries for the X-Pitchathon is September 29, 2023.

Final thoughts

In the vibrant entrepreneurial landscape of Zambia, this startup funding pitch competition stands as a beacon of opportunity, illuminating the path for budding Zambian startups and MSMEs to realise their dreams.

