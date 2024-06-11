Check your new VTU results 2024

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) exams are done, and results are the next in line. Here’s a comprehensive guide to going about the VTU results portal and accessing your grades.

Step 1: Head to the official source

It’s important to avoid unofficial websites that might be unreliable or even contain malware. Simply type “https://vtu.ac.in/” into your web browser.

Step 2: Locate the examination section

Once on the VTU website, locate the “Examination” section. This section is usually prominently displayed on the homepage. Clicking on it will reveal a dropdown menu with various options related to exams.

Step 3: Find your specific VTU results

Within the “Examination” dropdown menu, look for a section titled “Results” or something similar. This section will likely display a list of recently declared results categorised by semester and program. Here, pinpoint the results corresponding to your specific exam (e.g., “December 2023/January 2024 Examination”).

Step 4: Enter your credentials

Upon selecting the appropriate exam session, you’ll be directed to a login page. Here, you’ll need to enter your unique identification number, also known as your USN (University Seat Number). Don’t forget to fill in the captcha code displayed to ensure you’re a real person.

Step 5: Getting your VTU results 2024

Once you submit your USN and captcha, your VTU results 2024 will be displayed on the screen. This will typically include a breakdown of your marks for each subject, your overall grade, and any additional remarks or classifications. You can also download a PDF version of your marksheet for your records.

Final thoughts

A typo in your USN can lead to you getting error messages and cause frustration and wasted time. So ensure you enter it correctly before submitting. In addition, a slow or unstable internet connection can disrupt the process, so ensure your network is good enough when checking your VTU results.

