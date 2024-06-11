Latest Indian Bank balance check number 2024

Indian Bank account holders in 2024 have different methods to check their account balance. This article outlines these methods, differentiating between those requiring a registered mobile number and those that don’t.

Methods requiring a registered mobile number

These are the methods that require you to have a registered mobile number to check your Indian bank account balance:

Indian Bank Balance Check Number 2024 (SMS): This method is the text message banking method. Here’s how to use it: Compose a new SMS on your registered mobile number. In the message body, type “<BALAVL> <Account Number> <MPIN>” (all case-sensitive and separated by spaces). “<BALAVL>” is the keyword, “<Account Number>” is your Indian Bank account number, and “<MPIN>” is your Mobile Banking PIN. Send the SMS to 94443-94443. You’ll receive an SMS reply containing your current Indian bank account balance.

This method is the text message banking method. Here’s how to use it: Indian Bank Missed Call balance checking number: This method is convenient and doesn’t require internet access. Here’s how to use it: Dial 96776 33000 from your registered mobile number. The call will automatically disconnect after one ring. You’ll receive an SMS reply containing your current Indian bank account balance.

This method is convenient and doesn’t require internet access. Here’s how to use it:

Method without registered mobile number

Here are methods to check your account balance without your registered number

Indian Bank net banking: If you haven’t registered your mobile number, you can check your balance through Indian Bank net banking. Here’s how: Visit the Indian Bank website: [indianbank.in]. Navigate to the “Net Banking” section and select “Personal Banking Login.” Enter your User ID and password and log in. Once logged in, locate the “Account Summary” section to view your current balance.

If you haven’t registered your mobile number, you can check your balance through Indian Bank net banking. Here’s how:

Note: This article focuses on Indian Bank, not Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). IOB has separate procedures for balance inquiries. Also, BobiBanking is a different bank altogether.

Final thoughts on Indian Bank balance check number 2024

That is about it on checking your Indian bank account balance. The method you choose depends on whether your mobile number is registered.

Also, there are limitations on the number of inquiries you can make through SMS Banking. Refer to Indian Bank’s website for specific limits.

The initial results displayed online or through SMS might be provisional. For the official or stamped account statements or documents, you’ll need to collect your statement or passbook from your bank branch.

Share this article