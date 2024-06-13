SBI account balance check methods 2024

State Bank of India (SBI) account holders in 2024 have multiple options to check their account balance. This article outlines the various methods available for SBI balance check number 2024.

Mobile number registration to enable SBI account balance check

For most methods, your mobile number must be registered with SBI to receive SMS alerts and use USSD services. You can verify or register your mobile number at your nearest SBI branch or ATM.

USSD service SBI account balance check

This method uses USSD and doesn’t require internet access. Here’s how to use the SBI balance check number via USSD:

Dial *595# from your registered mobile number. You’ll receive a menu with various options. Select “Balance Enquiry” (the option might vary depending on the displayed menu). Enter your MPIN (Mobile Banking PIN) and submit. Upon successful verification, your current SBI account balance will be displayed on the screen.

SMS method for SBI account balance check

SMS Banking allows you to check your balance through text messages. Here’s how to use the SBI balance check number via SMS:

Move to compose a new SMS on your registered mobile number. In the message body, type “BAL” (case-sensitive). Send the SMS to 09223766666. You’ll receive an SMS reply with your current SBI account balance.

Missed call service for SBI account balance check

This method involves giving a missed call to a specific number. Here’s how to use the SBI balance check number via missed call:

Dial 09223766666 from your registered mobile number. The call will automatically disconnect after one ring. You’ll receive an SMS reply with your current SBI account balance.

SBI YONO app and internet banking

SBI YONO App and Internet banking offer a comprehensive platform for managing your SBI account, including balance inquiries. Download the YONO App from official app stores or access internet banking through [online.sbi.co.in]. Login using your credentials and navigate to the “Account Summary” section to view your current balance.

Final thoughts

There are no limitations on the number of inquiries you can make through USSD, SMS, or missed call services. Also, always ensure you correctly enter your MPIN or other credentials to avoid security risks. Attempts more than four times with wrong details may have your account flagged or blocked temporarily. And you may have to visit a branch to lift the ban.

Share this article