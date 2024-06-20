SASSA new payment dates & procedures for July 2024

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced the new payment dates for social grants in July 2024. This information is important for beneficiaries to know when they can expect their funds. The SASSA disbursement dates for July 2024 are outlined below.

SASSA payment dates for July 2024

The following is a breakdown of the paydays for July 2024 SASSA beneficiaries according to categories:

1. Older Person’s SASSA grants payment for July

Payment Date : 2nd July 2024

: 2nd July 2024 Details: This date includes payments for any grants linked to older persons’ accounts.

2. Disability SASSA grants payment for July

Payment date : 3rd July 2024

: 3rd July 2024 Details: This date includes payments for any grants linked to disability accounts.

3. Children’s SASSA grants payment for July 2024

Payment date: 4th July 2024

Details: This date includes payments for any grants linked to children’s accounts.

Important points

Beneficiaries are advised that there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day of payment. The funds will remain in their accounts until they are needed.

For more information, beneficiaries can contact the toll-free number 0800 60 10 11 or visit the SASSA website at www.sassa.gov.za. Additionally, updates and news can be followed on SASSA’s official Twitter handle @OfficialSASSA.

Reasons some applicants may not receive from the July 2024 SASSA payment

Some applicants, despite applying before now for the SASSA grant, may still not receive payment during this July schedule. As such, they may need to appeal. But here are are some reasons you may be denied payment:

1. Incomplete application details

Missing or incorrect information in your SASSA application can lead to delays or rejection.

2. Eligibility issues

Applicants who do not meet the eligibility criteria for the specific grant type may not receive payment.

3. Verification delays

Delays in verifying personal and financial information can postpone payments.

4. Outstanding documentation

Required documents not submitted or pending further review can affect payment processing.

5. Banking issues

Incorrect banking details or issues with the applicant’s bank account can result in payment failures.

Final thoughts on SASSA new payment dates & procedures for July 2024

In summary, the SASSA payment for July are as follows: Older Person’s Grants on the 2nd, Disability Grants on the 3rd, and Children’s Grants on the 4th.

