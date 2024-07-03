All the latest KRA procedures in Kenya 2024

In Kenya, the Revenue Authority (KRA) plays a vital role in collecting taxes. It is important for taxpayers to understand how to navigate its processes, such as filing returns, accessing the KRA app, and contacting KRA support in 2024.

Filing KRA returns in 2024

Filing tax returns with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is essential for compliance and managing your tax obligations effectively. Here are the steps to file your returns:

1. Register on the iTax platform:

Visit the KRA website to register if you still need to do so.

Click on the “New PIN Registration” link to register for the first time.

Follow the prompts to fill in your details, such as your KRA PIN, email address, and phone number.

2. Log into iTax:

Once registered, log into the iTax platform using your PIN and password.

If you forget your password, you can reset it using the “Forgot Password/Unlock Account” option on the login page.

3. Select ‘Returns’ tab:

After logging in, select the ‘Returns’ tab on the dashboard.

4. Choose tax obligations:

Select the tax obligation you wish to file returns (e.g., income tax, VAT, PAYE).

5. Fill in return form:

Fill in the required details accurately. Ensure to include all income sources and applicable deductions.

Double-check the information entered to avoid errors.

6. Submit returns electronically:

After completing the form, submit it electronically through the iTax platform.

You will receive an acknowledgement receipt confirming the submission.

7. Save acknowledgement receipt:

Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for your records. This receipt serves as proof of filing.

For more other news specific to guidance on filing returns, visit the KRA website’s dedicated iTax portal.

Downloading the KRA app

Taxpayers can conveniently manage their tax affairs using the KRA mobile app. To download it, visit the Google Play Store for Android users or the Apple App Store for iOS users. Install the app and log in using your iTax credentials. The app allows for filing returns, checking tax compliance status, and receiving timely updates from KRA.

Contacting KRA in 2024

For inquiries or assistance, taxpayers can reach KRA through various channels:

Phone : Contact the KRA Customer Service Centre at +254 (020) 4999999 during office hours.

: Contact the KRA Customer Service Centre at +254 (020) 4999999 during office hours. Social media : Follow KRA on Twitter (@KRACare) or Facebook (Kenya Revenue Authority) for updates and direct messaging.

: Follow KRA on Twitter (@KRACare) or Facebook (Kenya Revenue Authority) for updates and direct messaging. Website: Visit the official KRA website (www.kra.go.ke) for comprehensive information, downloadable forms, and FAQs.

Fresh KRA registration initiative 2024

KRA periodically requires taxpayers to register their details afresh to enhance data accuracy and compliance. This initiative ensures that taxpayer records are up-to-date, reducing errors and improving service delivery. By updating details such as personal information, income sources, and contact details, taxpayers help KRA maintain an efficient tax administration system.

Final thoughts on all the latest KRA procedures in Kenya 2024

Navigating KRA processes involves using the iTax platform for filing returns, downloading the KRA app for mobile convenience, and contacting KRA via phone, social media, or their website for assistance. Understanding why KRA mandates fresh registration underscores its commitment to improving tax compliance and service efficiency.

