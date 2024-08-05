Should you really buy the 2024 Tecno Spark 20?

The Tecno Spark 20 2024 is a robust option for smartphone enthusiasts seeking value for money. It is one of the Tecno phones that aim to provide optimal user experience with advanced specifications and modern features. But it does not come without its drawbacks.
Design and build
- Colour options: Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue)
- Dimensions: 163.69 x 75.6 x 8.45mm
The Tecno Spark 20 2024 boasts a sleek design available in multiple colour options, catering to diverse tastes.
Display
- Size: 6.56″ HD
- Refresh rate: 90Hz
- Resolution: 720 x 1612
Its 6.56-inch HD display and a 90Hz refresh rate promise smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience.
Performance
- Operating system: Android 13
- Processor: MTK G85
- Memory: 256GB ROM + 16GB RAM (8GB + 8GB Extended)
Running on Android 13 and powered by the MTK G85 processor, the Tecno Spark 20 2024 delivers a commendable performance. The substantial 16GB RAM, including 8GB extended memory, ensures smooth multitasking and efficient operation.
Camera capabilities
- Front camera: 32MP with Dual Flash
- Main camera: 50MP with Dual Flash
The Tecno Spark 20 2024 features a 32MP front camera and a 50MP main camera, both equipped with dual flash. These specifications make it ideal for capturing high-quality photos and videos.
Connectivity
- Network support: 2G, 3G, 4G
- Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Bluetooth: 5.2
- Other: GNSS, FM, Type-C
With support for multiple network bands and advanced connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi across both 2.4GHz and 5GHz, the Tecno Spark 20 2024 ensures uninterrupted connectivity.
Sensors
- G-Sensor
- E-compass
- Virtual Gyroscope
- Ambient Light Sensor
- Proximity Sensor
- Fingerprint Sensor
The Tecno Spark 20 has a range of sensors, enhancing its functionality and user experience.
Battery life
- Capacity: 5000mAh
- Charging: 18W Fast Charge
A 5000mAh battery, complemented by 18W fast charging, ensures the Tecno Spark 20 offers extended usage time and quick recharge capabilities.
Price range of the Tecno Spark 20
- ₦148,000 – ₦160,000
The price of the Spark 20 may vary depending on the retailing platform, so you may want to compare prices before purchasing. Some stores that sell this device include Jumia and Konga.
Key considerations with the Tecno Spark 20
Pros:
- High-performance processor and ample memory
- Impressive camera features
- Long battery life with fast charging
Cons:
- Display resolution could be higher
- Limited to 4G network support
Final thoughts on buying 2024 Tecno Spark 20
The Tecno Spark 20 offers considerable advantages in its price range. Its features and performance make it a compelling choice for users seeking a versatile and reliable smartphone.