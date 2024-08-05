Should you really buy the 2024 Tecno Spark 20?

The Tecno Spark 20 2024 is a robust option for smartphone enthusiasts seeking value for money. It is one of the Tecno phones that aim to provide optimal user experience with advanced specifications and modern features. But it does not come without its drawbacks.

Design and build

Colour options : Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue)

: Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue) Dimensions: 163.69 x 75.6 x 8.45mm

The Tecno Spark 20 2024 boasts a sleek design available in multiple colour options, catering to diverse tastes.

Display

Size : 6.56″ HD

: 6.56″ HD Refresh rate : 90Hz

: 90Hz Resolution: 720 x 1612

Its 6.56-inch HD display and a 90Hz refresh rate promise smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience.

Performance

Operating system : Android 13

: Android 13 Processor : MTK G85

: MTK G85 Memory: 256GB ROM + 16GB RAM (8GB + 8GB Extended)

Running on Android 13 and powered by the MTK G85 processor, the Tecno Spark 20 2024 delivers a commendable performance. The substantial 16GB RAM, including 8GB extended memory, ensures smooth multitasking and efficient operation.

Camera capabilities

Front camera : 32MP with Dual Flash

: 32MP with Dual Flash Main camera: 50MP with Dual Flash

The Tecno Spark 20 2024 features a 32MP front camera and a 50MP main camera, both equipped with dual flash. These specifications make it ideal for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

Connectivity

Network support: 2G, 3G, 4G

Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth: 5.2

Other: GNSS, FM, Type-C

With support for multiple network bands and advanced connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi across both 2.4GHz and 5GHz, the Tecno Spark 20 2024 ensures uninterrupted connectivity.

Sensors

G-Sensor

E-compass

Virtual Gyroscope

Ambient Light Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Fingerprint Sensor

The Tecno Spark 20 has a range of sensors, enhancing its functionality and user experience.

Battery life

Capacity : 5000mAh

: 5000mAh Charging: 18W Fast Charge

A 5000mAh battery, complemented by 18W fast charging, ensures the Tecno Spark 20 offers extended usage time and quick recharge capabilities.

Price range of the Tecno Spark 20

₦148,000 – ₦160,000

The price of the Spark 20 may vary depending on the retailing platform, so you may want to compare prices before purchasing. Some stores that sell this device include Jumia and Konga.

Key considerations with the Tecno Spark 20

Pros:

High-performance processor and ample memory

Impressive camera features

Long battery life with fast charging

Cons:

Display resolution could be higher

Limited to 4G network support

Final thoughts on buying 2024 Tecno Spark 20

The Tecno Spark 20 offers considerable advantages in its price range. Its features and performance make it a compelling choice for users seeking a versatile and reliable smartphone.

