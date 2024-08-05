Six latest 2024 Tecno phones you should consider buying 

The 2024 lineup of Tecno phones introduces six advanced models that cater to diverse user needs, from high-performance gaming to professional-grade photography. These new Tecno 2024 phones are up there in terms of Android mobile technology, featuring high-end processors, vibrant AMOLED displays, and substantial battery capacities. Let’s glance through each phone’s performance design and innovative features.

1. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G

Key features:

Colours : Startrail Black, Glossy White, Neon Green

: Startrail Black, Glossy White, Neon Green Operating system : Android 14

: Android 14 Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G SoC

: MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G SoC Display : 6.78″ FHD+ with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.78″ FHD+ with 120Hz refresh rate Resolution : 10802460

: 10802460 Camera : 8MP front, 108MP main, 2MP macro

: 8MP front, 108MP main, 2MP macro Memory : 256GB ROM + 16GB RAM

: 256GB ROM + 16GB RAM Battery capacity : 5000mAh with 33W supercharge

: 5000mAh with 33W supercharge Loudspeaker: Stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

The new Tecno phones in the 2024 lineup include the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G. The device is designed for users seeking high performance and vibrant display quality. The 120Hz screen refresh rate and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor ensure smooth operation, making it a top choice for multimedia consumption and gaming.

2. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G

Key features:

Colours : Hawaii Lava Black, Alps Snowy Silver

: Hawaii Lava Black, Alps Snowy Silver Operating system : Android 14

: Android 14 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G

Display : 6.77″ 1.5K+ AMOLED with 120Hz LTPO

: 6.77″ 1.5K+ AMOLED with 120Hz LTPO Resolution : 12642780

: 12642780 Camera : 50MP front, 50MP OIS rear with quad flash

: 50MP front, 50MP OIS rear with quad flash Memory : 512GB ROM + 24GB RAM

: 512GB ROM + 24GB RAM Battery capacity: 5000mAh with 70W ultra charge

With Loudspeaker: Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G stands out in the new Tecno phones 2024 collection with its premium AMOLED display and superior camera system. This model is tailored for photography enthusiasts, providing detailed and popping images with its advanced optics and image stabilisation features.

3. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G

Key Features:

Colours : Comet Green, Meteorite Grey

: Comet Green, Meteorite Grey Operating system : Android 14

: Android 14 Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G Gaming Processor

: MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G Gaming Processor Display : 6.78″ FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.78″ FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Resolution : 10802436

: 10802436 Camera : 108MP rear, 32MP front with dual flash

: 108MP rear, 32MP front with dual flash Memory : 256GB ROM + 24GB RAM

: 256GB ROM + 24GB RAM Battery capacity : 6000mAh with 70W ultra charge

: 6000mAh with 70W ultra charge Loudspeaker: Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

In the class of new Tecno phones in 2024, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G panders to gamers and power users with its robust gaming processor and extensive battery life. The high refresh rate display and large battery capacity ensure a seamless gaming experience without frequent recharges.

4. Tecno Camon 30

Key features:

Colours : Iceland Basaltic Dark, Uyuni Salt White, Sahara Sand Brown

: Iceland Basaltic Dark, Uyuni Salt White, Sahara Sand Brown Operating system : Android 14

: Android 14 Processor : Helio G99 Ultimate Octa-Core

: Helio G99 Ultimate Octa-Core Display : 6.78″ FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.78″ FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Resolution : 10802436

: 10802436 Camera : 50MP front, 50MP OIS rear with dual flash

: 50MP front, 50MP OIS rear with dual flash Memory : 256GB ROM + 24GB RAM

: 256GB ROM + 24GB RAM Battery capacity : 5000mAh with 70W ultra charge

: 5000mAh with 70W ultra charge Loudspeaker: Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Tecno Camon 30 is part of the new Tecno phones 2024 series, offering a balanced mix of performance and aesthetics. It features a high-resolution camera setup, making it ideal for users who prioritise photography and video recording.

5. Tecno Camon 30 5G

Key features:

Colours : Iceland Basaltic Dark, Uyuni Salt White, Emerald Lake Green

: Iceland Basaltic Dark, Uyuni Salt White, Emerald Lake Green Operating System: Android 14

Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G

: MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G Display : 6.78″ FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.78″ FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Resolution : 10802436

: 10802436 Camera : 50MP front, 50MP OIS rear with dual flash

: 50MP front, 50MP OIS rear with dual flash Memory : Up to 512GB ROM + 24GB RAM

: Up to 512GB ROM + 24GB RAM Battery capacity : 5000mAh with 70W ultra charge

: 5000mAh with 70W ultra charge Loudspeaker: Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Tecno Camon 30 5G combines the reliability of 5G connectivity with impressive hardware specifications. It is designed for users who require fast internet speeds and a high-quality display for streaming and multitasking.

6. Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

Key Features:

Colours : Iceland Basaltic Dark, Alps Snowy Silver

: Iceland Basaltic Dark, Alps Snowy Silver Operating system : Android 14

: Android 14 Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G

: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G Display : 6.78″ FHD+ AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate

: 6.78″ FHD+ AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate Resolution : 10802436

: 10802436 Camera : 50MP front, 50MP OIS rear with dual flash

: 50MP front, 50MP OIS rear with dual flash Memory : 512GB ROM + 24GB RAM

: 512GB ROM + 24GB RAM Battery capacity: 5000mAh with 70W ultra charge

capacity: 5000mAh with 70W ultra charge Loudspeaker: Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G, among the new Tecno phones 2024, offers cutting-edge performance and a high refresh rate display. This model is perfect for users looking for the best-in-class display technology and rapid charging capabilities.

These six new Tecno phones showcase Tecno’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design, catering to a broad spectrum of needs from gaming to photography.

