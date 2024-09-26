LASU new updates on modalities of the online LACACA for 2024/2025 intakes

Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the commencement of the Online Central Admissions Clearance (LACACA) for newly admitted full-time undergraduate students for the 2024/2025 academic session. All admitted candidates are required to participate in the clearance process through the LASU LACACA 2024 platform, which will begin on Friday, 27th September 2024.

Key information on LASU LACACA 2024

The LASU LACACA 2024 operation is a mandatory online admissions clearance exercise conducted through the LASU Central Admissions Clearance Application (LACACA). This initiative is part of LASU’s ongoing efforts to streamline the registration process for newly admitted students and eliminate the need for in-person submissions.

Admitted students must complete the clearance process to confirm their admission status. Successful candidates will receive their matriculation numbers after completing the LASU LACACA 2024 process. However, candidates who fail to complete the clearance or are unsuccessful in their clearance attempt will be deemed to have forfeited their provisional admission.

Steps to complete LASU LACACA 2024

To ensure a smooth clearance process, follow these steps:

Make required payments: Before beginning the online clearance, candidates must pay the following: Acceptance fee Medical fee Clearance fee

All payments must be made through the LASU e-payment portal, as the LASU LACACA 2024 operation is handled by LASU Consult Limited.

Log in to LASU LACACA portal: After making the necessary payments, visit [www.lasu.edu.ng/consult] to log in using your JAMB registration number and admission details.

Upload required documents : You will be prompted to verify details and upload scanned copies of your admission letter, O-level results, birth certificate, and other necessary credentials. Double-check the documents for clarity and accuracy. See in full: Confirm your basic personal information. Verify your disability status. Upload your O’Level scratch card information. Provide a copy of your original birth certificate. Submit your original UTME results. Include your original JAMB admission letter. Upload a scanned version of your signature. Complete the application by checking the “I Agree” box and clicking Submit. At this stage, your admission clearance will progress to 20%, and the documents will be reviewed by university officials. Candidates should monitor the status of their admission clearance, as necessary corrections may arise from the uploaded documents. If you require any corrections, you must pay for them through the LASU payment portal at https://www.lasu.edu.ng/epayment.

Submit and await verification: Once all documents are uploaded and payments confirmed, the LASU admissions office will verify your submission. Once clearance reaches 100%, successful candidates can print their LASU Admission Clearance Certificate for the 2024/2025 academic year. Successful students will also assigned matriculation numbers, marking the final stage of their admission clearance.

Important deadlines notes

Start date: Friday, 27th September 2024

Unsuccessful Clearances: Students unable to successfully complete the LASU LACACA 2024 process will lose their provisional admission offers.

Conclusion

All newly admitted candidates are urged to promptly complete the LASU LACACA 2024 process to secure their matriculation numbers and avoid forfeiting their admission. By following the outlined steps and ensuring that all payments and documents are correctly submitted, students can expect a smooth clearance process.

