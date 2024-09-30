How to buy Airtel airtime via MPesa and other avenues in 2024

Purchasing Airtel airtime on MPESA 2024 has become an incredibly simple and efficient process. But you do not have to use only M-Pesa, there’s Airtel Money, and debit card options too. The following steps will guide you through the options available.

Buying Airtel airtime using M-Pesa

In 2024, buying Airtel airtime on MPESA is a quick and convenient option for many users. Follow these easy steps to top up:

Open your M-Pesa Menu on your mobile phone.

Select the Pay Bill option.

Enter the Business Number: 220220 .

. For the Account Number, enter AIRTXXXXXX , where XXXXXX is your Airtel mobile number.

, where XXXXXX is your Airtel mobile number. Enter the amount you wish to top up as airtime.

Input your M-Pesa PIN and send.

Within seconds, you’ll receive a confirmation message showing your successful purchase of Airtel airtime on MPESA 2024.

Benefits of buying Airtel airtime on M-Pesa

Buying Airtel airtime on M-PESA in 2024 has several clear benefits:

Convenience : You can buy airtime anytime, anywhere.

: You can buy airtime anytime, anywhere. Speed : Transactions are processed instantly.

: Transactions are processed instantly. Security: Your M-Pesa PIN protects your transaction details.

Purchasing Airtel Airtime with Airtel Money

You can also use Airtel Money to buy airtime easily in 2024. Here’s how:

Go to the Airtel Money Menu.

Select Make Payments and then Pay Bill.

Enter pesapal as the business name.

as the business name. Enter the amount of airtime you wish to purchase.

Input your Airtel Money PIN for confirmation.

For reference, use AIRTXXXXXX, where XXXXXX is your Airtel mobile number.

Using Debit or Credit Cards for Airtel Airtime

For those who prefer using Visa or MasterCard, you can buy Airtel airtime online:

Visit airtelairtime.com .

. Select the option to pay using a debit or credit card.

Enter the necessary details and choose your airtime amount.

Complete the transaction and enjoy your top-up.

Final thoughts on how to buy Airtel airtime via MPesa and other avenues in 2024

In 2024, there are multiple easy methods to buy Airtel airtime on MPESA 2024. Whether you choose M-Pesa, Airtel Money, or a credit card, the process is quick, secure, and available at any time. Also, should you need your M-Pesa transaction history, you can easily get your M-Pesa stamped statements online too.

