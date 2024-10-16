Full specifications of the new 2024 Philips Android Essence 10

Philips, previously known for its extensive range of home appliances, has stepped into the smartphone market with its Essence series, offering budget-friendly phones that don’t compromise on quality. The Philips Essence 10 is one such device that provides excellent performance, stylish design, and practical features at an affordable price. The Essence series is also available in the Essence 20 version and you should see its full specs, pictures, and prices for comparison. But if you’re in Nigeria and looking to immediately buy the 2024 Philips Essence 10, here’s what to know:

Philips E-10 overview

The Philips Essence 10 offers a sleek design and efficient performance, making it ideal for everyday use. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, providing plenty of space for apps and media, while ensuring smooth multitasking. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, which enhances its ability to handle daily tasks without lag. If you want a phone that provides reliable performance without breaking the bank, buy Philips Essence 10 in 2024.

Key features of the Philips E-10

Here’s what makes the Philips Essence 10 a great budget-friendly choice:

3GB RAM – Ensures smooth performance, allowing you to multitask efficiently without slowdowns. 64GB Internal storage – Offers ample space for storing apps, photos, and videos. You can also expand the storage further using a microSD card. 6.5-Inch HD display – Enjoy a vibrant viewing experience with a large, high-definition screen that’s perfect for watching videos, browsing, and gaming. Dual-Camera system – The 13MP + 2MP rear cameras allow for versatile photography, while the 8MP front camera captures crisp selfies and video calls. Long-Lasting battery – Equipped with a 4000mAh battery, the phone is built to last throughout your day, ensuring you stay connected. Dual SIM capability – Manage two networks simultaneously, making it a perfect choice for users who need both personal and business numbers. Fast charging – Quick charging support ensures you spend less time plugged in and more time enjoying your device.

Specifications of the Philips E-10

Display : 6.5-inch HD screen

: 6.5-inch HD screen RAM : 3GB for efficient multitasking

: 3GB for efficient multitasking Storage : 64GB internal, expandable via microSD

: 64GB internal, expandable via microSD Battery : 4000mAh, non-removable for long-lasting use

: 4000mAh, non-removable for long-lasting use Rear Camera : 13MP + 2MP dual camera system

: 13MP + 2MP dual camera system Front Camera : 8MP for clear selfies and video calls

: 8MP for clear selfies and video calls Processor : Octa-core for smooth and fast performance

: Octa-core for smooth and fast performance Operating System : Android 11 for a modern, user-friendly interface

: Android 11 for a modern, user-friendly interface Connectivity : 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 SIM : Dual SIM, dual standby capability

: Dual SIM, dual standby capability Dimensions : 165 x 76 x 8.5 mm

: 165 x 76 x 8.5 mm Weight: 190 grams

Why buy E-10 in 2024?

There are several reasons to buy Philips Essence 10 in 2024, especially if you’re in search of a reliable, affordable smartphone:

Affordable pricing : The Philips Essence 10 delivers solid performance and features at a budget-friendly price.

: The Philips Essence 10 delivers solid performance and features at a budget-friendly price. Trusted brand : Philips has a long-standing reputation for quality, and they bring the same reliability into their smartphones.

: Philips has a long-standing reputation for quality, and they bring the same reliability into their smartphones. Efficient performance : With its 3GB RAM and octa-core processor, the phone handles everyday tasks and multitasking smoothly.

: With its 3GB RAM and octa-core processor, the phone handles everyday tasks and multitasking smoothly. Expandable storage: With 64GB of internal storage, the option to expand via microSD ensures you never run out of space for your media and apps.

Price range of the Philips E-10 in 2024

For those looking to buy Philips Essence 10 in 2024, here is a breakdown of the price range for different storage variants:

Essence 10 (3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) : ₦113,500

: ₦113,500 Essence 10 (3GB RAM, 128GB Storage): ₦123,000

These prices may differ depending on point of purchase. As of today, 16th of October 2024, the phone is unavailable on popular stores like Konga and Jumia in Nigeria, you can check verified sellers on Jiji or go to physical stores for purchase.

Final thoughts

The Philips Essence 10 in 2024 is an excellent option for those seeking a functional, stylish, and affordable smartphone. Its robust features, combined with Philips’ reputation for quality, make it a smart choice for anyone looking to upgrade their device without overspending. Visit your nearest phone store in Nigeria to purchase your Philips Essence 10 and enjoy a seamless smartphone experience today.

