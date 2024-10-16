New Philips Essence 20 specs, pictures, and prices

The Philips Essence 20 is a better design for users who need upgraded performance, larger storage, and a sharper camera system compared to the Philips Essence 10. With 8GB of RAM and a massive 256GB of internal storage, this smartphone is perfect for handling multiple tasks and storing large amounts of apps, media, and files. But before you buy the Philips Essence 20 in 2024 see its detailed specs:

Key features of the Philips E-20

Here’s a detailed breakdown of what makes the Philips Essence 20 a great choice:

8GB RAM – The large RAM size ensures efficient multitasking, allowing you to switch between apps without lag. 256GB internal storage – This extensive storage is ideal for anyone who loves downloading apps, saving photos, or storing large video files. It’s also expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. High-Resolution display – Enjoy crisp, clear visuals on its large 6’6 HD display, perfect for watching videos, browsing the web, or playing games. Advanced camera system – The multi-camera setup allows you to capture high-quality images and record sharp videos. Whether you’re snapping photos of landscapes or taking selfies, the Philips Essence 20 delivers excellent results. Long-Lasting battery – Equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, this phone will keep you powered throughout the day, whether you’re working or on the go. Dual SIM capability – Manage two networks seamlessly with its dual SIM support, making it easy for both personal and business use. Latest Android OS – Running on Android 12, the phone offers the latest features and an intuitive user interface. Octa-Core processor – The fast processor guarantees responsive performance, even during heavy usage or gaming.

Why buy Philips E-20 in 2024?

There are several reasons why the Philips Essence 20 in 2024 is an excellent investment for anyone seeking an affordable smartphone in Nigeria:

Affordable price : Despite its high-end features, the Philips Essence 20 comes at a competitive price, providing great value for money.

: Despite its high-end features, the Philips Essence 20 comes at a competitive price, providing great value for money. Reliable brand : Philips has been trusted for years in the electronics space, and they’ve brought the same reliability and innovation to their smartphones.

: Philips has been trusted for years in the electronics space, and they’ve brought the same reliability and innovation to their smartphones. Premium features at a budget : You get premium-level specifications without paying a premium price.

: You get premium-level specifications without paying a premium price. Expandable storage: In addition to its 256GB storage, users can expand it further with a microSD card, allowing up to 512GB of storage for all your files.

Specifications at a glance

Display : High-resolution screen for clear visuals

: High-resolution screen for clear visuals RAM : 8GB for smooth multitasking

: 8GB for smooth multitasking Storage : 256GB internal, expandable via microSD up to 512GB

: 256GB internal, expandable via microSD up to 512GB Battery : 5000mAh for long-lasting usage

: 5000mAh for long-lasting usage Rear Camera : Advanced multi-camera system

: Advanced multi-camera system Front Camera : High-quality camera for selfies and video calls

: High-quality camera for selfies and video calls Processor : Octa-core for fast and efficient performance

: Octa-core for fast and efficient performance Operating System : Android 12

: Android 12 Connectivity : 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 SIM: Dual SIM, dual standby

Price range of the Philips Essence 20 in 2024

For those planning to buy Philips Essence 20 in 2024, the phone comes in different variants to suit various needs. Here’s the price range for the different versions available in Nigeria:

Essence 20 (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) : ₦142,000

: ₦142,000 Essence 20 (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage): ₦187,000

Please note that, depending on the retailing store, these prices may differ slightly.

Final thoughts

If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone that offers impressive performance and modern features, then buy Philips Essence 20 in 2024. With its large RAM, high storage capacity, long battery life, and advanced camera system, this phone is designed to meet the demands of today’s mobile users without breaking the bank. Visit your nearest phone store in Nigeria to get your hands on the Philips Essence 20 and enjoy a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price.

