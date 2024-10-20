See all the new WhatsApp updates in October 2024

WhatsApp recently dished out a delightful mix of fresh features designed to make communication experience even more interactive and user-friendly. See the row of latest WhatsApp features now available from October 2024 and how to get them working for you now:

Status tagging/mentions

The most prominent addition that a lot of users have been commending is the amazing feature that allows you to tag your contacts in your status. This is a feature that has been long overdue. No longer do you have to just vaguely hope someone sees your status. You can now directly tag them and ensure they’re in the loop. Whether you want to share an exciting update, make a shout out to them for a celebration, or you just want to make sure your friend sees your hilarious meme, this feature has got you covered.

Share statuses

One of the coolest new features in the WhatsApp new updates for October 2024 is the ability to share someone’s status directly to your own status or with a contact. So did you see something so great on someone else’s status that you just want to share it? Now, with just a couple of taps, you can pass it along to your friends or the wider world. This means you can easily get and share a friend ‘s status updates without having to ask them to send it to you or you needing to download third party apps to download WhatsApp status updates.

Reacting to status

Another standout feature of the WhatsApp new updates in October 2024, is the ability to react to statuses with a tap of the green heart. Feeling the love for someone’s holiday photos? Now, instead of leaving a comment or typing an emoji, you can simply tap that heart and move on with your day. It’s quick, easy, and perfect for those who want to acknowledge without the need for words (or for when words just fail!).

Events in communities

If you’re a member of a WhatsApp community, there’s more good news for you. You can now send events in community announcement groups! Planning a birthday party, meeting, or any kind of event? Get the message out in a flash. No need for endless back-and-forths — now your event details are neatly organised and shared with everyone. WhatsApp new updates October 2024 really wants to keep you on track with your social (or work) life!

Video calls with a ‘Snapchat-like’ upgrade

In yet another step to jazz up your video calls, WhatsApp has introduced the ability to add filters and backgrounds. You read that right. Just tap your video during the call, hit the ‘wand’ icon, and choose your filter. Whether you want to pretend you’re on a tropical island or add a little sparkle to your look, you can now do it without stepping out of your living room.

Picture-in-Picture video and speed adjustment

Another nifty addition in the latest WhatsApp in new updates October 2024 is the ability to adjust playback speed for videos and use picture-in-picture mode. Multi-taskers, this one’s for you. Now, you can watch videos while keeping up with your chats, and if a video is moving a bit too slow for your liking, you can speed it up and get through it faster.

Communities’ group visibility and ownership transfer

To wrap up, for all the community admins out there, WhatsApp now lets you adjust group visibility settings, archive chats faster, and even transfer community ownership smoothly. Whether you’re handing over the reins or just tidying up your group chats, these new features are designed to make your life easier.

How to get the new October 2024 WhatsApp updates and get future updates ahead of others with WhatsApp Beta

To enjoy all the fantastic new features WhatsApp has rolled out in October 2024, you’ll first need to ensure your app is up to date. Here’s a quick guide on how to update WhatsApp and even how to get ahead of the game by using WhatsApp Beta.

Update WhatsApp: Go to the App Store (for iOS) or Google Play Store (for Android).

Search for WhatsApp and click on Update if you see an available update.

if you see an available update. Once updated, open the app. What if the new features aren’t showing? Don’t worry if you don’t see the new features immediately after updating. For WhatsApp new updates, features often roll out gradually.

The new tools will be activated for you soon — it’s just a matter of time. The good news is that once you have the update, the features will automatically kick in without any further effort from your side! Get future updates before anyone else: For those who like to stay ahead of the curve, you can join the WhatsApp Beta Programme to try out new features before they’re officially released.

You can read how to join WhatsApp Beta here.

Keep in mind that beta versions might have some bugs, but they are nothing to worry about, and you’ll always be the first to test out WhatsApp’s newest tricks!

Final thoughts

WhatsApp in new updates October 2024 is rolling out features that enhance both the fun and functionality of the app. So, update your WhatsApp, tag your friends, share statuses, and enjoy these exciting new tools!

By following these steps, you'll always be at the forefront of WhatsApp's latest developments, getting access to cutting-edge features like those in WhatsApp in new updates October 2024 well before others!

