When it comes to the best Android phone in 2024, the Samsung Fold 6 stands out as a top contender but the Samsung flagship device is facing a ‘dare’ from Oppo’s former sub-brand RealMe. The RealMe GT 6 is packed with impressive specs, all while touted to offer at an astonishingly lower price than Samsung’s flagship Fold 6, making it a serious challenger in the market. Here’s a breakdown of how they stack up against each other and what sets them apart, considering the major specifications smartphone users look out for.

Display: Realme GT 6 miles ahead

The Realme GT 6 boasts an industry-leading 6000 nits ultra-bright display, more than double the Samsung Fold 6, which peaks at 2600 nits. This makes the Realme the best Android phone in 2024 for outdoor visibility and vibrant colour reproduction.

Realme GT 6 : 6.78-inch display, 6000 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a stunning 94.2% screen-to-body ratio.

: 6.78-inch display, 6000 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a stunning 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. Samsung Fold 6: 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED, 2600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, offering flexibility but lagging in brightness.

While Samsung’s foldable screen is innovative, Realme’s clarity and brightness dominate outdoor use and make indoor use more inducing.

Power: Realme GT 6 vs Samsung Fold 6

Both phones run on Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon processors, but the versions differ.

Realme GT 6: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm) chipset with a max CPU speed of 3.0GHz.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm) chipset with a max CPU speed of 3.0GHz. Samsung Fold 6: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm), a slightly more powerful 3.39GHz processor.

In terms of raw power, the Fold 6 edges ahead. For gaming and high-intensity tasks, Samsung’s superior GPU and multi-core CPU configuration perform slightly better. However, the Realme GT 6 still delivers top-tier performance for its price, making it an excellent contender for the best Android phone in 2024.

Cameras: Photography for the professional

Both phones come equipped with impressive camera arrays. Yet, depending on your needs, one may suit you better than the other.

Realme GT 6 : 50MP triple camera setup with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, offering features like 4K video, night mode, and AI enhancements. 50MP main sensor 32MP front camera

: 50MP triple camera setup with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, offering features like 4K video, night mode, and AI enhancements. Samsung Fold 6 : A triple-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom. 4MP under-display selfie camera 10MP cover selfie camera

: A triple-camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom.

Samsung’s Fold 6 tops the camera chart with its 3x optical zoom, which offers greater versatility. The Realme GT 6 however, offers a solid 50MP sensor, and the Sony LYT-808 delivers sharp, dynamic shots. For selfie enthusiasts, the Realme GT 6’s 32MP front camera outperforms Samsung’s 10MP counterpart.

Battery and charging: Speed vs Capacity

The Realme GT 6 takes the lead in battery capacity and charging speed.

Realme GT 6 : 5500mAh battery with a 120W SuperVOOC charger that promises ultra-fast charging.

: 5500mAh battery with a 120W SuperVOOC charger that promises ultra-fast charging. Samsung Fold 6: 4400mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Realme’s GT 6 is ideal for power users who need quick refuelling, making it the best Android phone in 2024 for heavy users. Samsung compensates with wireless charging, but it’s slower compared to Realme’s 120W charge.

Build quality: Fold vs Flat

Samsung Fold 6 : A foldable design that unfolds into a tablet-sized screen. It’s perfect for multitasking, but comes with added bulk and a complex build that may worry those concerned about durability.

: A foldable design that unfolds into a tablet-sized screen. It’s perfect for multitasking, but comes with added bulk and a complex build that may worry those concerned about durability. Realme GT 6: Sleek, flat design with a robust aluminium frame. At 199g, it’s lighter than the Fold 6 and more pocket-friendly.

The Fold 6 is ideal for productivity-focused users who want the versatility of a folding screen, while the Realme GT6 prioritises durability and traditional ergonomics.

Software: Android 14 with individualised twists

Both devices run Android 14, but they offer different UI experiences.

Realme GT 6: Realme UI 5.0 offers a smooth, customisable interface, optimised for high-speed performance.

Realme UI 5.0 offers a smooth, customisable interface, optimised for high-speed performance. Samsung Fold 6: One UI 6.1.1, designed with foldable screens in mind, offers unmatched multitasking, with enhanced productivity features.

Samsung’s software is better optimised for larger, foldable screens, while Realme GT 6 focuses on delivering a fast and responsive experience on a traditional smartphone layout.

Final thoughts on the best Android phone display 2024

Choosing between the Realme GT 6 and the Samsung Fold 6 depends on what you value most.

For display brightness and battery life, the Realme GT 6 is a no-brainer. Its 6000-nit screen and 120W charging make it a powerhouse.

If you prioritise multitasking and innovative design, the Samsung Fold 6 wins with its foldable screen and premium productivity features.

In 2024, the competition for the best Android phone is intense, but both models stand out, each excelling in areas that matter most to different users. The phone is not yet made available in Nigerian stores, but RealMe is just entering and rolling in its products into the Nigerian market, and affordability for premium features is one of its catch.

