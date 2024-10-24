JAMB 2024 deletion and results certificate upload services start

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened its inter-programme transfer (deletion) offering for 2024. Additionally, JAMB will now allow for the upload of O’Level and A’Level certificates. These services aim to give students more flexibility in managing their admissions and qualifications.

1. What is JAMB deletion 2024?

JAMB deletion/transfer 2024 services enable candidates to remove or change their initial course or institution selections. This option is vital for those reconsidering their original choices or making corrections to their applications.

2. O’Level and A’Level certificate uploads

JAMB has made it easier for candidates to upload their O’Level and A’Level certificates for verification. Students must upload these documents to finalise their admissions. Without this step, even those with valid admission offers may face delays.

How to access the services

These services, including the JAMB deletion/transfer 2024 and certificate uploads, are available at all JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) nationwide. Candidates should follow these steps:

Visit a JAMB PRC with your registration details.

Request deletion/transfer, or upload services.

Ensure accurate upload of all new data, including certificates.

Quick news on JAMB 2025/2026 registration

As the 2025/2026 JAMB exercise approaches, candidates should take note of the following important details:

Registration Period : The JAMB 2025/2026 registration will likely open in January 2025 and close around March 2025. Candidates are to register early to avoid last-minute rush and technical issues.

: The JAMB 2025/2026 registration will likely open in January 2025 and close around March 2025. Candidates are to register early to avoid last-minute rush and technical issues. Registration fee : The registration fee is to hover around ₦9,000 , which includes the cost of the JAMB E-PIN, a reading text, and an optional mock fee.

: The registration fee is to hover around , which includes the cost of the JAMB E-PIN, a reading text, and an optional mock fee. Mock Examination : JAMB will conduct a mock exam between February and March 2025. Candidates interested in the mock test must indicate during registration and pay an additional fee.

: JAMB will conduct a mock exam between February and March 2025. Candidates interested in the mock test must indicate during registration and pay an additional fee. Exam dates : The main JAMB 2025/2026 examination will likely hold in April 2025, with exact dates confirmation to happen soon.

: The main JAMB 2025/2026 examination will likely hold in April 2025, with exact dates confirmation to happen soon. Document upload deadline : The deadline for uploading O’Level and A’Level certificates should be in July 2025 . Failure to upload these certificates by the given deadline may result in admission delays.

: The deadline for uploading O’Level and A’Level certificates should be in . Failure to upload these certificates by the given deadline may result in admission delays. Age restriction: Candidates must be at least 18 years old by the time of admission. Those younger than this may not be allowed to sit for the 2025/2026 exercise.

Final thoughts on JAMB 2024 deletion and certificate upload

The JAMB deletion and transfer 2024 service allows students to make crucial changes to their academic paths. In parallel, the certificate upload feature ensures that all necessary qualifications are properly documented, securing admission eligibility.

