Top 5 quality phones to buy under ₦20,000 in Nigeria 2024

There are times you just need a small phone to basically receive calls and store numbers without the complexity or glamour associated with smartphones like the iPhone series or Android brands. Or maybe your main phone has an issue and you just need a phone to fill in for basic communication like calls and texts. In other words, if you’re looking to buy cheap phones in Nigeria in 2024, these five devices offer essential features, solid battery life, and value for money.

1. Itel 2166 – ₦15,249

The Itel 2166 combines affordability with utility. This feature phone sports a 2-inch screen and a durable 1000mAh battery that supports up to 9.5 hours of talk time and 177 hours on standby. With dual SIM slots, Bluetooth connectivity, and a digital camera, it’s a reliable choice. The auto call recorder and speed-dial function add convenience for those on the move. The Itel 2166 suits anyone seeking quick makeshift or a low-cost device with basic functionalities. There are other cheap phones, but this is one of the quality ones you’ll find in Nigeria in 2024.

Specs highlight

Screen : 2.0-inch QVGA

: 2.0-inch QVGA Battery : 1000mAh

: 1000mAh Memory : 32MB RAM, 32MB ROM

: 32MB RAM, 32MB ROM Other Features: Wireless FM, speed dial, expandable memory

2. Itel 2163 – ₦12,700

The Itel 2163 offers similar advantages and specifications to the 2166 but at a lower price point. It features a 1.8-inch screen, a 1000mAh battery, and a sturdy build. Ideal for basic use, the device supports up to 32GB of expandable storage. It also features a loudspeaker, bright torch, and an auto call recorder. So if you are looking to buy affordable but quality phones in Nigeria in 2024, the Itel 2163 is a competitive option for basic needs.

Specs highlight

Screen : 1.8-inch QVGA

: 1.8-inch QVGA Battery : 1000mAh

: 1000mAh Memory : 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM

: 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM Other Features: Dual SIM, wireless FM, expandable memory

3. Itel 2160 – ₦13,000

The Itel 2160 is a compact, affordable device with a 1.77-inch screen and a 1000mAh battery. Offering a VGA camera and dual SIM support, this device prioritises essential features for those on a budget. The 2160 includes wireless FM, an auto call recorder, and 32GB expandable storage – perfect for a reliable, no-frills phone experience.

Specs highlight

Screen : 1.77-inch QVGA

: 1.77-inch QVGA Battery : 1000mAh

: 1000mAh Memory : 32MB RAM, 32MB ROM

: 32MB RAM, 32MB ROM Other Features: VGA camera, bright torch, preloaded games

4. Tecno T301 – ₦18,000

The Tecno T301 provides a longer battery life with its 1150mAh capacity, a rare find at this price. This phone features a 1.77-inch QVGA screen, dual SIM support, and basic internet connectivity. The Tecno T301 suits you if you especially prioritise battery life and simplicity.

Specs highlight

Screen : 1.77-inch QVGA

: 1.77-inch QVGA Battery : 1150mAh

: 1150mAh Memory : 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM

: 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM Other Features: Palmchat, Facebook, wireless FM

5. Tecno T302 – ₦19,000

The Tecno T302, priced just under ₦20,000, offers a 2.0-inch screen and dual SIM functionality. With a 1150mAh battery and 32GB expandable memory, it’s a powerful budget option. If you’re looking to buy a cheap phone in Nigeria in 2024, this phone’s larger display and solid battery make it a top contender.

Specs highlight

Screen : 2.0-inch QVGA

: 2.0-inch QVGA Battery : 1150mAh

: 1150mAh Memory : 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM

: 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM Other Features: FM radio, 0.08MP camera, Bluetooth

Final thoughts

Choosing a budget phone in Nigeria requires more than just a price check; it’s about balancing practical features with durability. For under ₦20,000, these phones don’t promise high-tech marvels, but they do deliver essential reliability. So if you are not in the market for the flashy phones, the highlights in this article stand out by focusing on what truly matters: staying connected, anytime and anywhere. You will find these phones on e-commerce platforms like Konga and Jumia.

