New iPhone call recording feature and other new features in 2024

Apple’s latest iOS 18.1 update brings a long-awaited feature: iPhone call recording. This update transforms how users interact with calls, capturing conversations seamlessly. Here’s a deep dive into this feature and other notable enhancements in iOS 18.1.

1. The iPhone call recording feature

With iOS 18.1, Apple introduces call recording functionality, a game-changer for many users. This new feature allows users to record phone calls directly from the device without third-party applications or external devices. Users can toggle the iPhone call recording 2024 feature on and off through a new option in the Control Center, making it accessible in seconds.

No recording secrecy like Androids allow

Recording calls comes with privacy protocols on the iPhone. When you activate the iPhone call recording feature, an automated alert notifies both parties that the call is being recorded. This applies to all calls, regardless of the recipient’s device. Apple’s approach ensures users remain within legal boundaries, preserving privacy while offering flexibility. As such, it’s always advisable to notify the other person before enabling this feature.

2. Apple Intelligence

The new iOS version also enhances Apple Intelligence. This personal intelligence system is designed to assist users with intuitive suggestions and actions across their devices. The system learns from user behaviour while prioritising data security. Apple Intelligence now supports more contextual commands and tailored recommendations, making daily tasks simpler and more efficient.

3. New Siri interface and functionalities

Siri receives a significant update in iOS 18.1 with a streamlined user interface. The refreshed design simplifies interactions, allowing users to navigate commands with ease. Additionally, Siri’s improved response system processes complex requests faster, integrating Apple Intelligence to suggest relevant apps and features.

4. Camera control enhancements

The iOS 18.1 update brings enhanced camera controls, allowing users to capture spatial photos. The new features improve image depth, clarity, and flexibility for creative photography. Users can access these settings via the updated Control Centre toggle.

5. Improved writing tools

iOS 18.1 introduces enhanced writing tools powered by Apple Intelligence. These tools provide advanced grammar and style suggestions in real-time, helping you compose clearer and more effective messages, emails, or notes. The suggestions cover everything from punctuation adjustments to style recommendations, allowing users to communicate more precisely.

6. New photo editing cleanup feature

The photo editing capabilities in iOS 18.1 now include a precision cleanup feature that allows you to remove unwanted elements from images with ease. This feature provides pixel-level control, making it possible to touch up photos in great detail directly on the iPhone. From erasing a distracting background object to refining portrait details, the cleanup tool offers advanced creative freedom.

7. Bug fixes and security updates

In line with Apple’s commitment to security, iOS 18.1 addresses critical bug fixes and introduces improved security measures. These updates safeguard user data across all new features, including the 2024 iPhone call recording update.

How to get iOS 18.1 and iPhone call recording feature 2024

To access iPhone call recording 2024 and other iOS 18.1 features:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update .

> > . Follow prompts to download and install the update.

After updating, try placing a call.

Once the person picks, you’ll find the record icon on the top left corner of your screen. Click it and accept the pop up prompt and your call should start recording.

Final thoughts on the new iPhone call recording feature & more

That’s about it on getting the new iPhone call recording feature and the other improved intelligence, communication, security, and personalisation updates on the new iOS 18.1.

Share this article