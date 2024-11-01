FIRS job application 2024 now officially open – Apply here now

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has officially launched its job application portal for 2024 as earlier announced. With a vision of empowering Nigeria’s workforce and boosting its tax administration, FIRS is actively seeking candidates for Tax Officer positions, Officer I and Officer II, across several Nigerian states. Below, we outline all essential details including the eligibility criteria, application locations, and the steps for successfully applying.

Available Positions and Locations

Position titles: Officer I and Officer II in Tax Administration. Locations: Applications are open for roles in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, Lagos, and Oyo states. Candidates should select their preferred location during the application process.

Eligibility criteria for FIRS job application 2024

Age Limit: Candidates must be aged 27 or younger by 31st December 2024. NYSC Completion: Candidates must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme no later than 31st December 2021.

Required qualifications for the FIRS job application 2024

To be eligible for the FIRS 2024 recruitment, applicants need to meet educational requirements and possess specific academic qualifications:

A Bachelor’s Degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) in First Class or Second Class Upper Division.

Accepted fields include, but are not limited to, Accounting, Actuarial Science, Business Information Systems, Computer Science, Economics, Engineering, Law, Management, Mathematics, and Visual Arts.

Additional qualifications such as relevant master’s degrees and professional affiliations (e.g., ICAN, ACCA, ANAN, COREN, NSE) are considered advantageous.

Application Process

The FIRS job application 2024 process is straightforward, ensuring accessibility for all interested candidates:

Application portal: Candidates should visit the FIRS official recruitment portal at firs.gov.ng/careers to submit their applications. The portal is active from 12:00 am on 2nd November 2024. Step-by-Step Guide: Register on the FIRS portal, complete the application form, and upload relevant documents as required.

Candidates must choose only one location from the specified states for their application.

Important considerations

Fraud prevention : FIRS urges candidates to avoid unofficial recruitment channels and cautions against fraudulent platforms. Applications are only accepted on the official FIRS website.

: Inclusivity : FIRS encourages women, minorities, and persons with disabilities to apply, aiming for a diverse and inclusive workforce.

: Placement flexibility : While candidates can apply for a specified location, FIRS may place successful candidates in any of its operational locations across Nigeria.

:

What to expect after application

FIRS will shortlist candidates who meet the specified requirements. Shortlisted individuals may undergo further assessments, including aptitude tests, interviews, and medical exams. This rigorous selection process ensures that only qualified and capable individuals join the FIRS team.

Final thoughts on FIRS job application 2024

The FIRS job application 2024 presents an exciting opportunity for young Nigerian professionals. With roles across diverse locations and a streamlined application process, FIRS aims to attract a broad talent pool committed to enhancing Nigeria’s tax administration system.

