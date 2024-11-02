The TKM Foundation has announced its 2024 Girls Only University Scholarship, a fully funded opportunity tailored to empower young Nigerian women from financially constrained backgrounds. The scholarship programme provides comprehensive financial support, covering tuition, accommodation, essential academic resources, and living expenses to aid financially disadvantaged young women to pursue higher education without financial hurdles.

Here’s a breakdown of key details, from eligibility criteria to application deadlines.

Eligibility for the TKM 2024 fully funded university scholarship for female Nigerians

For new applicants

Financial need: Applicants must be from a low-income background, with supporting documentation. University admission: Only students with JAMB admission letters to a Nigerian federal university are eligible. Exclusivity: Must not be receiving any other academic grants. References: Applicants must submit references from credible sources attesting to their financial need.

For renewal applicants (Returning Beneficiaries)

Academic standards: Must maintain a GPA of at least 2.0 on a 4.0 scale or 3.0 on a 5.0 scale.you Continued financial need: Renewing applicants must still meet financial need requirements. Recent references: Proof of financial need is important, using latest references. Exclusive scholarship: Beneficiaries cannot hold any other academic grants simultaneously.

Application process

TKM Foundation’s 2024 fully funded University scholarship for Nigerians application involves three simple steps:

Prepare documents You will need to draft a 1000-word essay explaining why you deserve this scholarship. You are encouraged to include any achievements in academics and other areas, along with personal qualities or experiences that make you uniquely deserving of this opportunity. Do not forget to show your background and financial needs.

Collect admission letter, proof of financial need(your bank statements, your parent’s or guardians’, or siblings’, references, and academic transcripts (for renewal applications). Fill out online form Visit TKM’s dedicated application portal and complete the form, uploading all necessary documents. Submit application Once all materials are uploaded, submit your application via the portal. Applicants will receive a confirmation email upon submission.

Selection process

TKM Foundation’s review focuses on financial need and academic merit. After an initial document review, selected candidates may be invited for an interview. Successful applicants will be notified via email, with announcements also made on the foundation’s website and social media channels.

Application window for the TKM 2024 fully funded University scholarship for female Nigerians

The 2024 fully funded University scholarship for Nigerians 2024 application window runs from November 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024. Early application is strongly encouraged to enhance selection chances.

Why you may want to apply

This scholarship offers more than financial support. It connects beneficiaries to a supportive community committed to their success, with guidance throughout their studies and career opportunities after graduation.

Final thoughts

TKM Foundation’s fully funded University scholarship for Nigerians, 2024, is a transformative opportunity. For young women eager to overcome financial barriers to education, this scholarship is a gateway to academic and personal growth. To apply or learn more, visit the TKM Foundation Scholarship Application Page.

