Apply for NLNG scholarship for Nigerian undergraduates in 2024

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) is calling on first-year students enrolled in the 2024/2025 academic session to apply for its NLNG scholarship for Nigerian Undergraduates in 2024. This scholarship provides critical support to academically outstanding students in Nigeria, helping them achieve excellence and drive national progress. Below are the requirements, step-by-step application process, and essential tips to secure your application.

Eligibility requirements to apply for the 2024 NLNG scholarship for Nigerian undergraduates

To qualify for the NLNG scholarship for Nigerian Undergraduates in 2024, applicants must:

Be a Nigerian citizen residing in Nigeria. Be enrolled as a full-time first-year undergraduate student in an accredited Nigerian federal or state-owned university. Have five O-Level credits, including Mathematics and English, obtained in one sitting through WASC, SSCE, or NECO. Be between 18 and 25 years old at the time of application. Not be a beneficiary of any other scholarship or financial aid from other organizations. Not be a direct relative of NLNG staff.

Essential documents to apply for the 2024 NLNG scholarship for Nigerian undergraduates

Applicants must have scanned copies of the following documents ready for upload:

Recent passport photograph with a white background (450px by 450px, not exceeding 200kb)

O-Level and UTME results

University and JAMB admission letters

University ID card

Birth certificate from the National Population Commission

Local Government Area (LGA) identification letter

National Identification Number (NIN) slip

Application Steps

Create an account

Register on Scholastica using your personal email and mobile number. Activate your account

Check your email to confirm and activate the account. Complete the application form

Log in, fill in personal, educational, and other details, and upload required documents. Ensure each document is labelled appropriately to prevent mix-ups. Submit your application

Review all uploaded information, verify document quality, and click “Apply Now” to complete your application. Confirmation

You will receive an email confirming your application submission.

Important notes

Use your personal email : Create a Scholastica account with your personal email; do not use someone else’s.

: Create a Scholastica account with your personal email; do not use someone else’s. Avoid errors: Recheck all information and documents before submission to prevent mistakes.

For further assistance, contact NLNG’s support at 0700 123 7880 (weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm) or email scholastica@dragnet-solutions.com. Follow @scholastica_Ng on Twitter for updates. This opportunity with the NLNG scholarship for Nigerian Undergraduates in 2024 could shape your academic journey—apply today.

