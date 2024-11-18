Andela partners CNCF to train 20,000 Africans in cloud-native skills

Andela, the global talent outsourcing company that grew into a unicorn, has partnered with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), a Linux Foundation project, to train 20,000 Africans in cloud-native basics. This initiative aims to address the global shortage of cloud-native talents.

The free three-year training will focus on Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies, enabling participants to pursue certifications like the Kubernetes and Cloud Native Associate (KCNA) and Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD).

The programme will be offered to Andela’s talent marketplace of over 150,000 tech professionals, predominantly from Africa. Participants will also have access to a supportive community and mentorship opportunities.

The partnership comes amid a global demand for cloud-native talents. The lack of skilled cloud professionals negatively impacted businesses including delayed projects, increased costs, and reduced competitiveness. There will be an estimated 7.5 million unfilled cloud positions globally by 2025.

“By collaborating with Andela, we aim to empower African developers and bridge the global tech talent gap,” said Chris Aniszczyk, CNCF CTO.

Andela CEO Carrol Chang believes there is a growing demand for skilled tech talent in Africa and that African talents can fill the global gap. “This partnership with CNCF aligns with our mission to empower African developers. By equipping them with cloud-native skills, we’re enabling them to seize opportunities in the global tech industry,” she said.

Training participants will take six to nine months to achieve the Kubernates and Cloud Associate (KCNA) and Certified Kubernates Administrator (CKAD) certifications and will be selected from Andela’s talent marketplace.

