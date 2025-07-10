Bolt cuts offline trips by 42% in Nigeria after enforcing real-time monitoring  

Bolt has seen offline trips drop by 42% since tightening safety measures in November 2024, a move the ride-hailing giant says will curb disputes and harassment tied to unrecorded rides. Executives at a media briefing on Wednesday credit the drop to punitive actions and real-time monitoring, part of a $107 million safety investment announced last year.

The company attributes the drop in offline trips to algorithmic penalties that flag and penalise drivers who attempt to process payments off-platform. Drivers caught steering passengers toward cash transactions, a common tactic to bypass Bolt’s commission structure, now face account suspension or reduced earnings.

Bolt Nigeria’s General Manager, Osi Oguah, hopes this security upgrade will make riders feel more comfortable rejecting drivers’ requests to take trips offline, where he claims more mishaps, ranging from fare disputes to physical violence, occur.

“If you’re not transacting within the app, you’re exposing yourself to danger,” Oguah warned. “We’ve seen what happens when rides go [offline]. This isn’t just about business, it’s about keeping people safe.”

Bolt has also introduced other safety features, including the “Trusted Contacts,” which allows the app to notify designated family or friends if a trip goes awry. Bolt reports a 290% surge in riders using this feature. Additionally, over 5,000 users have adopted the Pickup PIN system, requiring drivers and passengers to verify a numeric code before starting a ride to prevent wrong pickups or impersonation scams.

These are in addition to existing safety features like the real-time ride monitoring, in-app emergency button connects riders directly to local law enforcement, allowing users to report criminal incidents. There is also a trip recording, allows passengers to discreetly capture audio during rides.

The nearly 50% reduction in offline trips over six months is significant progress in Bolt’s effort to tighten the platform’s safety. However, the long-term impact of this change on Bolt’s business operations hinges on how drivers adapt to increased restrictions.

Ogua noted that many drivers have historically favoured offline trips to “maximise their earnings” by avoiding platform commissions and fees. With rising fuel costs and vehicle maintenance, drivers argue that static commission rates further erode their profits. This has led to widespread dissatisfaction, with drivers voicing concerns through protests, including a sit-at-home on May 1st (Labour Day), and even pursuing legal action against the platforms. In response to these pressures, drivers are increasingly turning to multi-homing—using several ride-hailing apps simultaneously—to increase their earnings. If the window for commission-free earnings continues to shrink, there is a risk that some drivers may abandon Bolt for platforms with more lax measures altogether.

The company has not disclosed data on overall driver or rider engagement since the crackdown on offline trips. However, the policy’s long-term success will depend on a critical balance: drivers’ willingness to forgo offline earnings, and passengers’ commitment to online safety, even if it means spending more time waiting for a driver who would keep the trip online.

