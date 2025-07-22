👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Copia founders’ second act

Image Source: Tenor

When a founder returns for a second act, the obvious question is what changes the second time around. What lessons carry over, and which habits get left behind? There’s usually keen interest in what they decide to build next—not just for the product, but how they view the market.

This week, that attention went to founders of Copia, the Kenyan agent-based commerce startup that shut down in 2024. Tracey Turner, who co-founded Copia Global in 2013, has launched Stahili Commerce with former Copia CEO Tim Steel and CTO Michael King. Turner is also building Olverra, an e-commerce platform.

Stahili runs a reward system. It invites users to fill surveys about Kenyan brands and get rewarded with airtime and data. It has a built-in viral loop system; the more users invite their friends to the platform, the more insights the startup gathers.

Stahili is sitting on a potential data goldmine. If it later builds out into a full e-commerce business, it could draw insights into how Kenyans buy, restock, and store everyday goods. That information could help push high-demand products or be sold to consumer goods (FMCG) brands for profit—a kind of business process outsourcing play.

For now, Stahili feels like a stripped-down version of something bigger. Its reward-based system is a classic high-growth tactic. But in African markets, users often game these systems through fake referrals that distorts the user base and corrupts the data. The risk is that Stahili could end up receiving insights that do not reflect real demand for certain products.

As with Copia, the focus remains on working-class Kenyans, many of whom would be drawn by the promise of rewards. But Copia, after 12 years and no profit, may have failed to truly understand what moved this market. Stahili feels like a second attempt to get closer to what people actually want—and how they really shop.

Is this Turner’s winning ticket? Investors were already making enquiries about Turner’s new venture as early as July 2024. No surprises if Stahili raises soon.