MTN South Africa to invest $17 million in Gauteng network upgrade

Telecoms giant MTN South Africa has announced a R300 million (nearly $17 million) investment to upgrade its network infrastructure across Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. The move is part of a broader R4.5 billion (approximately $251 million) national rollout scheduled for completion in 2025.

In a statement on Monday, MTN noted that this Gauteng-focused allocation would drive upgrades to its existing buildings, acquiring new base stations and technical enhancements across more than 70 network sites. The outcome will be improved coverage and increased network capacity, aimed at ensuring that more people, businesses, and communities across the province have access to reliable, high-speed digital services, regardless of whether they reside in urban or rural areas.

“The R300 million investment, part of the national rollout to enhance the company’s digital capabilities, will lead to improvements in battery, site security, and energy facilities, including the availability of generators across the province,” said Machawe Dlamini, General Manager for Gauteng Operations at MTN SA. This includes network hardening measures designed to withstand load shedding and other service interruptions.

Crucially, the infrastructure push introduces 5G capabilities while optimising existing LTE performance. With completion expected by the end of 2025, the investment positions MTN to expand high-speed access across underserved areas in Gauteng, from high-density townships to outlying peri-urban zones often sidelined in traditional rollouts.

MTN has committed another R480 million (over $27 million) to improving its network in KwaZulu-Natal. It’s part of a bigger push to upgrade mobile service across South Africa. These upgrades come as MTN South Africa was recently named the country’s best mobile network for the first quarter of 2025, according to the MyBroadband Insights Network Quality Q2 2025 report.

“Our investment in the network infrastructure is a crucial facilitator in connecting the unconnected and fostering a more inclusive digital landscape across South Africa,” said Dlamini.

