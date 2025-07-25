On the evening of March 24, the launch of Kava, a new streaming platform for Nollywood and African content, brought together the worlds of music, film, and technology. Prodigy saxophonist Temilayo Abodunrin serenaded actor Shaffy Bello, who danced joyfully amid industry veterans, filmmakers, and investors.

Set to launch in August 2025, Kava, a subscription-based platform, is a collaborative effort between InkBlot Studios, an industry heavyweight behind box office hits, and Filmhouse Group, West Africa’s largest cinema chain.

“We’re building a platform that doesn’t just stream films—it fuels careers, drives innovation, and connects African creativity to audiences around the world,” said Kene Okwuosa, Kava’s co-CEO and head of Filmhouse Group.

In a panel discussion, Kava’s co-CEOs, Okwuosa and Chinaza Onuzo, revealed the venture’s ambitious origins. What began as an idea five years ago only started taking shape three months prior. Onuzo, whose production company has collaborated with Filmhouse for nearly a decade, asserts the timing is now perfect for their vision: to build a sustainable digital ecosystem for African storytelling.

Kava has a point to prove

Nollywood has a remarkable history of reinvention, continuously adapting its distribution model from VCD rentals to cinemas and now, streaming. Today, global giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime, alongside YouTube and local pioneers like IROKOTV, offer vast movie catalogues.

Despite Nollywood’s increasing popularity, especially among the diaspora, no platform has yet cracked the code on making African stories a global streaming staple and a sustainable business. U.S. giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime, after significant investments, are scaling back operations in Nigeria..

Homegrown platforms like IrokoTV also exited the Nigerian market, with founder Jason Njoku candidly stating, “Between the revenues we generated and the venture capital we raised $35 million over the first ten years, we easily spent $100 million trying to win. We were just there, in full survival mode, operating in the toughest conditions possible.”

However, Damola Ademola, co-founder of Inkblot and Kava’s product head, remains optimistic. He told TechCabal that IrokoTV “may have been ahead of its time,” noting that when the company launched nearly a decade ago, “broadband networking was not as penetrative on the continent.” Now, he argues, “a lot more people are used to the concept of streaming. It’s an easier sell.”

Ademola draws parallels to successful niche services like Crunchyroll for anime and Shudder for horror, asserting, “African movies can easily be just like that.” He even cites a surprising example of Nollywood’s global reach: “Before the Ukrainian war, every time we released a Nollywood movie, we would see a spike in Ukraine… it means that our content can be universal, can be global.”

Kava Co-CEO Onuzo further emphasises the existing global consumption of Nigerian content: “One of the things that the streaming era showed us was that our content is consumed all over the world. I don’t know how many Nigerians are in Brazil, or Argentina, but you find that our content trots well and people engage it.”

Kava aims to capitalise on this interest by delivering high-quality, diverse content at scale. “When we’re able to deliver content at scale to audiences that are not just us, they will understand and fall in love with the stories that we have. They just don’t know it yet, but they will fall in love with us.”

At launch, Kava will feature over 30 premium Nollywood titles, with fresh releases weekly, including Alakada Bad and Boujee, Owambe Thieves (starring Zubby Michael, Odunlade Adekola, and Solo Sobowale), What About Us (featuring Kuni Remie and Uzor Arukwe), and House Job with Erica Nlewedim. Beyond licensing, the co-CEOs are committed to original content.

Onuzo notes, “The beauty of this platform is that it allows us to scale our ability to tell stories…in different identities, different languages, different versions.” While Nigeria and Nollywood are the starting point, Kava envisions programming in many African countries.

Funding the vision

This ambition requires significant funding. Kava has secured initial investments from a “family and friends” round and financiers like Vested World and TLG Capital. While the specific amount wasn’t disclosed, product chief Adedamola told TechCabal the company will soon raise more funding for rapid expansion across Africa and into Europe, particularly the UK.

This optimism aligns with a recent surge of investment in Nollywood from Nigeria’s tech sector. Since 2023, African startup founders and VCs have been increasingly backing films directly, with firms like Voltron Capital reportedly achieving up to 3x returns on projects like The Black Book and Gangs of Lagos. Dedicated film financing marketplaces like TalentX Africa are also emerging.

Ladun Awobokun, Kava’s Head of Content Acquisition, encapsulates the platform’s expansive vision: “Kava will champion African music, movies, fashion, culture, and voices, creating a space where creators across Nigeria and the diaspora can shine.”

The global success of Afrobeats and African fashion offers a compelling precedent for Nollywood. Onuzo reiterated, “One of the things that the streaming era showed us was that our content is consumed all over the world… you find that our content travels well and people engage with it.” Kava aims to leverage this existing global interest. “And we believe that when we’re able to deliver content at scale to audiences that are not just us, they will understand and fall in love with the stories that we have,” Onuzo concluded. “They just don’t know it yet, but they will fall in love with us.

