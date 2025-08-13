👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – IHS towers are tall again

Image Credit: The Global Economics

IHS Towers just pulled off a glow-up worthy of a Netflix comeback special.

The African mobile infrastructure giant swung from a gut-punch $124.3 million loss in Q2 2024 to a crisp $32.3 million profit in Q2 2025. A stable Nigerian naira, lighter finance costs, and the full punch of tariff hikes for big clients like MTN and Airtel Nigeria helped complete the company’s rebound

State of play: Revenue dipped a tiny 0.5% to $433.3 million—blame a one-time $14.5 million tweak in a South African power deal—but strip that out and the growth story looks stronger. Organic growth hit 11.1%, adjusted EBITDA landed at $248.5 million with a juicy 57.3% margin, and capex got slashed by more than half as IHS tightened the purse strings.

The turnaround isn’t just on paper. Shares popped 8% to $7.33, a far cry from last year’s $2 per share. IHS also agreed to offload its Rwanda operations for $274.5 million, knocked $154 million off its debt pile, and upgraded its full-year guidance on revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow. CEO Sam Darwish is already teasing possible shareholder buybacks or dividends once debt targets are nailed.

Zoom out: With 5G rollouts gathering steam and Nigeria’s currency behaving for once, IHS isn’t just back in the black—it’s strutting. After a year of portfolio pruning and operational discipline, the towers are tall, the balance sheet’s lighter, and the growth runway looks wide open.