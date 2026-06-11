👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MTN eyes fintech licences

Image Source: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

Africa’s largest telecom operator wants to do more than connect phone calls and process payments. It wants to lend money too.

What happened? MTN Group said on Wednesday that it plans to expand further into lending across key African markets, including Nigeria, as it seeks additional fintech licences.

The telecom operator already helps facilitate loans through partners, with more than one million people accessing credit through its platforms every day. Now, it wants the regulatory approvals that would allow it to lend directly from its own balance sheet.

Why this matters: Telecom companies have spent years building the ingredients needed for lending businesses: millions of users, transaction histories, merchant networks, and mobile wallets. MTN says only 4%–5% of adults across Africa have access to formal credit, leaving a massive market underserved by traditional banks.

The opportunity is enormous. In Nigeria alone, nearly 80% of MSMEs lack access to formal credit, while the sector faces a $236 billion funding gap. For MTN, lending is becoming the next logical step after payments.

The company already serves more than 70 million active MoMo users, works with over 2 million merchants, and processed more than $500 billion in transaction value in 2025.

Zoom out: For years, African telcos have competed with banks on payments. MTN’s latest push suggests the next battleground could be lending. If regulators approve the licences it is seeking, the company would move from helping customers find loans to becoming the lender itself.