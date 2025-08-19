Bolt is giving its drivers in Kenya access to a dash cam app, a move aimed at curbing disputes and boosting safety in the country’s competitive ride-hailing market. The feature, built by New York-based Driver Technologies, allows drivers use their phones to record both the road and inside the vehicle, with footage stored in the cloud for KES 386 ($2.99) a month after a free trial.

The rollout follows months of pressure from drivers who say fare disputes, passenger complaints, and unsafe encounters have become routine. Unlike Bolt’s earlier security features, such as rider verification, this one turns smartphones into surveillance devices, offering drivers low-cost protection against false claims and risky situations.

Participation is voluntary, but drivers must display in-car notices and seek rider consent before recording trips.

Bolt Kenya told TechCabal on Tuesday that recordings can only be shared with police or insurers when there’s a security or accident issue.

“Bolt aims to help reduce safety incidents and support driver partners with evidence for customer support and the police,” the company said. “ This can also be useful in insurance claims in case of accidents, as both the interior and exterior of the car will be recorded.”

Kenya’s data protection law requires companies to specify how long personal data is stored and how it may be shared. Yet ride-hailing platforms often operate in a grey zone, with drivers acting as independent contractors who manage their compliance.

“Ultimately, it’s on drivers to comply with Kenya’s Data Protection Act. That means if a rider complains their privacy was breached, the driver, not Bolt, could be legally liable,” Mike Olukoye, a lawyer in Nairobi, told TechCabal.

In a privacy statement, Bolt says it provides guidance on privacy rules but places responsibility on drivers to follow the law, including displaying clear notices and avoiding unauthorised footage sharing.

The subscription lowers the barrier to having a dash cam, a device that drivers cannot pay for upfront, as a basic dash cam costs from KES 20,000 ($155). Nonetheless, drivers may see it as protection against false claims and unsafe encounters.

Not all drivers are convinced. James, a Nairobi-based driver, told TechCabal he has never faced a serious security issue and does not plan to use the dash cam. Waithira, another driver, called it an unnecessary expense. “I just cannot be paying that amount per month. It’s a little high. It would have been better if Bolt absorbed that cost,” she said.

Mark your calendars! Moonshot by TechCabal is back in Lagos on October 15–16! Join Africa’s top founders, creatives & tech leaders for 2 days of keynotes, mixers & future-forward ideas. Early bird tickets now 20% off—don’t snooze! moonshot.techcabal.com