👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Geo-fenced and Furious

Image Source: Wunmi Eunice/TechCabal

If you own a Point of Sale (PoS) machine in Nigeria, you need to go out and get a tape measure.

Why? From October 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be checking if your machine exceeds the 10-meter radius it has now set for the 8 million registered terminals. in the country.

How will this work? Per the CBN’s new geofencing rule, every PoS device must be geo-tagged to an exact GPS coordinate, and every transaction will now include location data. Operators like OPay, Moniepoint, and PalmPay have only 60 days to comply. Side note: How do you geotag over 8 million devices in two months?

Why is CBN doing this? The industry consensus is that the regulator is intensifying its fight against fraud. Nigeria’s presence on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in 2023 left a sour taste in the agency’s mouth.

Across Africa: In 2024, Kenya’s Central Bank (CBK) restricted where M-PESA agents could set up shop. However, the policy, aimed at tightening control over mobile money transactions, pushed over 8,300 agents to ditch M-PESA.

Critics say the CBN’s new rule is blind to operational realities. They question how hotels that run multiple terminals, malls, and fuel stations are expected to comply with the 10-meter restriction. Some claim that 10 meters is too short a distance. On the flip side, some citizens have commended the agency for this regulation, pointing out its relevance in aiding financial security.

Whether the policy curbs fraud or simply frustrates a key payment channel remains to be seen.