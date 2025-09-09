Table of contents

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday, September 9, was all about tying its products together into a stronger ecosystem. Instead of one big headline device, Apple focused on three big themes: AI built directly into devices, a reshaped iPhone lineup, and tougher hardware that lasts longer.

The iPhone 17 lineup stole the spotlight, with the slimmer iPhone Air replacing the old Plus model and every iPhone now starting with 256GB of storage. Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 11 with new health tools, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with enhanced connectivity, and the AirPods Pro 3 with improved sound quality and live translation.

On the software side, iOS 26 got a fresh “Liquid Glass” redesign, and Apple showed practical ways you’ll use Apple Intelligence every day. However, not everyone was impressed. Apple’s stock slipped 1.5% after the event, a sign that investors want more than yearly product refreshes.

For you as a consumer, though, this event laid out the clearest picture yet of Apple’s future: phones, watches, and earbuds that work closer together, run smarter with AI, and give you more value in both design and storage.

The iPhone 17 lineup: Four (4) new iPhones

Apple has launched four new iPhones: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Each model brings improvements in performance, AI, cameras, and design, while the Air introduces a fresh, ultra-thin option for those who value style and portability. Every iPhone 17 now starts at 256GB of storage, giving you room for apps, AI features, and more demanding media.

iPhone 17:

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion and an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, reaching a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It runs on the A19 chip with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, delivering 20% faster performance than the previous generation. With 8GB of RAM and a 3,692 mAh battery supporting 35W fast charging, it balances power and efficiency.

The camera system includes a 48MP Dual Fusion rear setup and an 18MP front-facing Centre Stage camera. You get sharper selfies, improved Night Mode, and new Photographic Styles for real-time photo edits. The iPhone 17 is also built tough, featuring Ceramic Shield 2 for three times more scratch resistance and reduced glare. It comes in five colours: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

iPhone Air: Slimmest iPhone ever

At just 5.5mm, the iPhone Air replaces the old Plus model and is Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. It sports a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with 120Hz ProMotion, runs on the A19 Pro chip, and includes a new N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, plus a C1X cellular modem. With 8GB of RAM and a 3,149 mAh battery that reaches 50% charge in 30 minutes, it offers both speed and portability.

The Air’s camera system mirrors the iPhone 17, featuring a 48MP Fusion rear camera and an 18MP Centre Stage front camera, which deliver high-quality photos and video. Its lightweight design and titanium frame make it both sleek and durable. With its focus on slim design and portability, the Air is ideal for users who prioritise style and comfort over Pro-level photography.

iPhone 17 Pro:

The iPhone 17 Pro packs advanced hardware for photography and AI tasks. It has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz and 3,000 nits brightness. Powered by the A19 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, along with an N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5, it delivers 40% faster performance than older Pro models. RAM is upgraded to 12GB, and the 4,252 mAh battery keeps up with demanding tasks.

Photography receives a significant boost with a triple 48MP Fusion rear camera system, featuring a telephoto lens with a new tetraprism design that allows for up to 8x optical zoom. The front camera is 18MP with Centre Stage for stable video calls. The iPhone 17 Pro features a new aluminum unibody with a vapour chamber for cooling during intensive use and a full-width camera plateau on the back, protected by Ceramic Shield 2.

iPhone 17 Pro Max:

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the largest iPhone yet, with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display supporting 120Hz ProMotion and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It also features the A19 Pro chip, a vapour chamber cooling system, and 12GB of RAM. Battery life is the longest among all iPhones, featuring a 5,088 mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging, reaching 50% in just 20 minutes, and providing up to 39 hours of video playback.

Its camera setup mirrors the Pro but adds enhanced telephoto optics for detailed zoom shots. The front camera is 18MP with Centre Stage. With a slightly thicker build to house the larger battery, it offers durability and performance for users who demand the best.

Design and accessories across the lineup

All iPhone 17 models now feature Ceramic Shield 2 for extra scratch resistance and glare reduction. The Air and Pro models have titanium frames for added durability. Apple also introduced TechWoven cases, made from 100% recycled polyester, which support MagSafe and include attachment points for a cross-body strap, allowing you to carry your iPhone like a camera. These designs highlight Apple’s attention to both functionality and lifestyle.

Model Starting price Base storage Chip Key camera features New design/materials iPhone 17 $799 256GB A19 48MP dual fusion, 12MP 2x telephoto, 48MP fusion ultrawide, Center Stage front camera Ceramic Shield 2, 7-layer anti-reflective coating iPhone Air $999 256GB A19 Pro with N1 chip 48MP Fusion Camera system, Centre Stage front camera Thinnest iPhone ever (5.5mm), Ceramic Shield 2 on front and back, titanium frame iPhone 17 Pro $1,099 256GB A19 Pro All three rear cameras are 48MP, an 18MP Centre Stage front camera, and a larger telephoto sensor Lighter aluminum build, horizontal camera bar, Ceramic Shield 2 on front and back, titanium frame iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199 256GB A19 Pro All three rear cameras are 48MP, with a larger telephoto sensor Slightly thicker with a larger battery

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 11:

The Apple Watch Series 11 introduces Apple’s most significant health upgrades yet. It introduces a hypertension tracker that utilises a heart sensor and a machine learning algorithm trained on data from over 100,000 individuals. While it awaits FDA clearance, it’s expected to roll out in the U.S. and Europe.

You’ll also receive a new sleep score system, along with enhanced cycle tracking and mental health monitoring. On the hardware side, the watch now supports 5G, featuring redesigned antennas for improved coverage. Its glass is twice as scratch-resistant thanks to a ceramic coating, and the battery lasts a full 24 hours.

Apple Watch Ultra 3:

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has the largest display Apple has ever made, a wide-angle OLED screen that fits more info without increasing case size. It now runs a 1Hz always-on display for better battery efficiency, and the battery itself lasts 42 hours, up from 36.

The Ultra 3 also adds 5G cellular and new satellite support, including Emergency SOS via satellite, so you stay connected even off the grid.

Apple Watch SE 3:

The Apple Watch SE 3 brings popular features from higher-end models to a more affordable package. You get fast charging, now twice as fast as before, on-device Siri for quicker, private responses, and gesture controls like double-tap and flick. It also adds temperature sensing for the first time, while battery life stays at 18 hours.

Model Starting price Key health features Connectivity Battery life New display/design Series 11 $399 New hypertension tracker, new sleep score system 5G 24 hours 2x more scratch-resistant glass, titanium build in new colours Ultra 3 N/A N/A 5G cellular, satellite support 42 hours Wide-angle OLED display (largest ever) SE 3 N/A Expanded health tracking, temperature sensing N/A 18 hours Fast charging (2x faster)

AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3, priced at $249, bring significant improvements in audio and design. The earbuds now offer stronger active noise cancellation, twice as powerful as the AirPods Pro 2, and provide an immersive spatial audio experience. The new foam-infused ear tips improve fit and comfort, while live translation powered by Apple Intelligence helps you communicate in real time.

The earbuds also include heart rate tracking, a feature that has long been rumoured, and come in a slimmer case. Inside, the upgraded H3 chip delivers faster performance and better battery efficiency, making the AirPods Pro 3 a solid addition to Apple’s audio lineup.

iOS 26 and new accessories

iOS 26:

The iOS 26 update gives iPhones a system-wide design facelift called “Liquid Glass.” Apps, widgets, and the Camera and Photos apps now have layered, glass-like effects, giving everything a sleek, unified look. The Lock Screen also features translucent and colored glass effects for notifications and widgets.

This design extends across macOS, watchOS, and iPadOS, creating a consistent experience if you use multiple Apple devices.

iOS 26 also adds smarter Siri, a new Passwords app, and upgrades to Messages, including polls and custom backgrounds. Features like Call Screening and Hold Assist make managing calls easier and more efficient for you.

Apple Intelligence:

Apple Intelligence is now integrated directly into iOS and third-party apps, not just in the cloud. For example, it powers Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone 17 Air to extend battery life and live translation on AirPods Pro 3. Third-party apps like Firefox can use Apple’s on-device AI for features like Shake to Summarise.

This approach shows Apple is focused on practical AI that enhances everyday tasks across its ecosystem, helping you get more from your devices.

Pricing, availability, and what to expect

Apple is making it simple for you: pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro 3 start on Friday, September 12, 2025, with all products available in stores and online from Friday, September 19, 2025. This means you won’t have to wait separately for different devices; they’re all rolling out at the same time.

Pricing:

Apple has set prices across its new products, providing clear options that allow you to choose what you value most: design, performance, or camera capabilities.

The official pricing for the new product lineup is as follows:

Product Starting price Pre-order Date Release date iPhone 17 $799 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025 iPhone Air $999 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025 iPhone 17 Pro $1,099 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025 iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025 Apple Watch Series 11 $399 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025 AirPods Pro 3 $249 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025

The big picture

The “Awe Dropping” Event 2025 focused on strengthening Apple’s ecosystem. Each product update, from the iPhone 17 to the Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3, is designed to work better together.

The iPhone 17 lineup now offers a unified 256GB base and on-device AI chips, setting the stage for more innovative apps and better photography.

The Apple Watch Series 11 adds health tracking like hypertension detection, while the AirPods Pro 3 include live translation and heart rate tracking.

The TechWoven cases with crossbody strap support show how Apple is thinking beyond just phones, creating new ways for you to use and carry your devices.

While there wasn’t a single “wow” product, the announcements show Apple’s commitment to a cohesive, intelligent, and connected ecosystem.