Best data plans in Nigeria for September 2025

I don’t usually buy mobile data since I have FibreOne unlimited WiFi at home. But last weekend, I had to spend the night somewhere else and subscribed to MTN’s ₦900 plan for 2.5GB (valid for two days).

To my surprise, it vanished almost instantly. I recharged again. And again. By the time I counted, I had subscribed five times in less than 24 hours, and all the data was gone. For the first time, I fully understood what people mean when they say their data disappears too quickly.

That’s why we review and update the best data plans in Nigeria every month. If you missed them, you can check out our July and August editions. For September 2025, we’ve done the same, breaking down the best daily, weekly, monthly, and unlimited plans across various providers so that you can make the smartest choice for your budget and browsing needs.

Daily data plans

Daily data plans are the easiest and cheapest option if you need a quick fix. They work well for light browsing, social media, or emergencies when you don’t have Wi-Fi. Most daily bundles last for 24 to 48 hours.

Here’s what some telcos are offering in September 2025:

MTN : 75MB for ₦75 or 2.5GB for ₦750. They also offer a two-day plan for ₦600, which provides 1.5GB of data plus 100MB for YouTube.

: 75MB for ₦75 or 2.5GB for ₦750. They also offer a two-day plan for ₦600, which provides 1.5GB of data plus 100MB for YouTube. Airtel : 250MB for ₦50, or 200MB for ₦200 (valid for two days).

: 250MB for ₦50, or 200MB for ₦200 (valid for two days). Glo : 45MB for ₦50 and 105MB for ₦100, with small night bonuses. Their ₦500 plan gives you 1.5GB, but 1GB is for night use.

: 45MB for ₦50 and 105MB for ₦100, with small night bonuses. Their ₦500 plan gives you 1.5GB, but 1GB is for night use. 9mobile: Focuses on app-specific bundles. For ₦400, you get 30 days of access to WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube.

At first glance, the plans with bigger gigabytes look like better deals. But users say the experience matters more than the numbers.

“I once bought Glo’s ₦500 daily bundle because it looked huge on paper, but it was so slow that I couldn’t even stream YouTube in low quality. It felt like wasted money,” said Afolayan, a graphic designer in Lagos.

That’s why the best daily plan isn’t always the one with the highest GB, it’s the one that works smoothly when you need it.

9mobile, on the other hand, takes a different route with its social media bundle. This plan is especially popular among students and people who just want to chat or watch short videos without worrying about running out of data.

“I mostly use WhatsApp and YouTube Shorts, so 9mobile’s ₦400 social bundle works perfectly for me. I don’t need all those big gigabytes since I’m not downloading movies or working online,” explained Aisha, a 200-level student at the University of Lagos.

Weekly data plans

Weekly plans are a good choice if you want steady internet for a few days without locking yourself into a monthly subscription. They give you more value than daily bundles and are flexible for short-term use.

Here’s how the major telcos compare in September 2025:

Airtel : The ₦1,000 weekly plan gives you 1.5GB of primary data, plus 2GB for YouTube at night and 200MB for YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok during the day. This is useful if you spend a lot of time on social media and video apps.

: The ₦1,000 weekly plan gives you 1.5GB of primary data, plus 2GB for YouTube at night and 200MB for YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok during the day. This is useful if you spend a lot of time on social media and video apps. MTN : Their ₦1,000 weekly plan also comes with 1.5GB of primary data, but the bonuses are smaller: 1GB for YouTube at night and 100MB for YouTube all day. This works better if YouTube is your main app.

: Their ₦1,000 weekly plan also comes with 1.5GB of primary data, but the bonuses are smaller: 1GB for YouTube at night and 100MB for YouTube all day. This works better if YouTube is your main app. Glo : Known for bigger bundles, Glo offers 3.5GB for ₦1,000. On paper, that’s more data than MTN or Airtel, but many users online say Glo’s speeds are unreliable, which makes the large data size less valuable.

: Known for bigger bundles, Glo offers 3.5GB for ₦1,000. On paper, that’s more data than MTN or Airtel, but many users online say Glo’s speeds are unreliable, which makes the large data size less valuable. 9mobile: Their weekly plans are fewer, but they sometimes bundle app-based data (WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube) at competitive prices, targeting budget-conscious users.

From user feedback, the trade-off is clear: Airtel and MTN give you fewer gigabytes but a more stable connection. Glo offers more data but often struggles with speed.

“I run a small online thrift business on Instagram. I can’t risk network downtime when uploading videos of new stock. Airtel’s weekly plan may give me less data, but it keeps me connected without delays,” said Princess, a 27-year-old online vendor in Lagos.

“For me, it’s all about quantity. I download movies and series almost every weekend. Glo’s 3.5GB for ₦1,000 lets me get more done, even if it buffers sometimes. I just download overnight when it’s less congested,” explained Samue, a 300-level student at Unilag.

“I’m on a budget, so 9mobile’s app bundles work for me. I don’t need to be everywhere online. WhatsApp and Facebook are enough to stay in touch with family and friends,” said Hadiza, a civil servant in Kano.

The “best” weekly plan really depends on how you use your internet: heavy downloads, smooth browsing, or app-focused savings.

Monthly data plans

Monthly plans are the most common option for Nigerians because they give you a good balance of data size, cost, and convenience. They range from small bundles for light users to large data packs for heavy users.

Here’s what you should know about the best monthly data plans in Nigeria for September 2025:

Glo : Offers the biggest data sizes at cheaper prices, like 10GB for ₦3,000. However, many users complain about unstable speeds, which makes the large bundles less effective for things like streaming or online meetings.

: Offers the biggest data sizes at cheaper prices, like 10GB for ₦3,000. However, many users complain about unstable speeds, which makes the large bundles less effective for things like streaming or online meetings. MTN and Airtel: Their bundles usually have fewer gigabytes at the same price point but are valued for their network stability. For example, MTN and Airtel users often say they prefer paying slightly more per gigabyte because the service is smoother for video calls, remote work, and cloud storage.

The “best” monthly plan isn’t just about the number of gigabytes you get. Network stability, price, and rollover policies often decide whether a plan actually works for your needs.

“I work remotely as a customer support agent. I can’t risk Glo’s unstable speed when I’m on back-to-back Google Meet calls. MTN’s network may be costlier, but it’s reliable, and that’s priceless for me,” said Agu Nwanyi, based in Abuja.

“For me, it’s all about stretching my money. I don’t mind Glo’s slower speed as long as I can download movies overnight. Their 10GB bundle for ₦3,000 is still the best value,” explained Afolayan, the graphics designer.

Unlimited & broadband data plans

If you need constant, high-speed internet for your home or office, standard mobile bundles won’t be enough. In this case, you’ll need broadband or truly unlimited options.

Here’s how they compare in September 2025:

Starlink : Some Nigerians on Reddit and Nairaland call it the best option for unlimited data. The speed and reliability are excellent, but the hardware alone can cost between ₦318,000, which makes it out of reach for most people.

: Some Nigerians on Reddit and Nairaland call it the best option for unlimited data. The speed and reliability are excellent, but the hardware alone can cost between ₦318,000, which makes it out of reach for most people. MTN FibreX : Offers fibre broadband with no fair usage policy (FUP) and no speed throttling. For people who download large files, play online games, or run internet-heavy businesses, this kind of plan is essential.

: Offers fibre broadband with no fair usage policy (FUP) and no speed throttling. For people who download large files, play online games, or run internet-heavy businesses, this kind of plan is essential. FiberOne : Another strong choice for home and office broadband. They offer different unlimited packages depending on the speed you need.

: Another strong choice for home and office broadband. They offer different unlimited packages depending on the speed you need. Airtel and MTN Router Plans: Marketed as “unlimited,” but they usually come with limits. For example, MTN’s 4G/5G router gives you 150GB, and after that, your speed gets throttled. This can be frustrating if you’re a heavy user.

The difference is clear: if you want truly unlimited data without restrictions, fibre services like MTN FibreX or FiberOne are better than mobile router plans.

“I run a design studio from home, and we upload huge project files daily. Starlink’s speed is great, but the hardware cost is insane. MTN FibreX gives me stable unlimited internet at a fraction of the setup price,” said Chukka, 36, a creative director in Lagos.

“I’m a gamer, and nothing kills the fun faster than throttled speed. I tried an MTN 5G router, but once the 150GB finished, the connection became useless. FiberOne has been a better option for me,” explained Samuel, 27, based in Enugu.

“Starlink is tempting because of the speed, but as a small business owner, I can’t justify spending close to a million naira just to get connected. Fibre services give me the balance of speed and affordability,” shared Princess, who runs an online store.

Final thoughts

That night, after burning through five subscriptions in less than 24 hours, I realised how crucial it is to pick the right data plan. No one wants to keep recharging and wondering where all the data went.

The truth is, the best plan for you depends on three things: your budget, your location, and how you use the internet. Test network strength first, then explore bundles on your telco’s app. In the end, the right plan is simply the one that keeps you connected without leaving you frustrated.