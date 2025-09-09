👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A Twofold buyout for TaxTim

Image Source: TaxTim

South African tax-tech TaxTim, the digital assistant that has supported South African taxpayers since 2011, is entering a fresh chapter. A private consortium led by Twofold Capital, with South African tech group Octoco, has acquired the company for an undisclosed amount.

Why does this matter? The deal will provide a full exit for non-operational shareholders and a partial exit for co-founder Evan Robinson, who will continue to lead TaxTim’s product strategy. TaxTim has a reputation for helping hundreds of thousands of South Africans file their tax returns and holds partnerships with major South African banks and insurance groups like Capitec, Old Mutual, and Sanlam.

State of play: TwoFold’s director sees this acquisition as an opportunity to enhance TaxTim’s core services by leveraging AI to make the tax-filing offerings more automated and personalised. The company also plans to expand beyond tax payments and expects the partnership with Octoco to pull this off.

Between the lines: Acquisitions could mean new opportunities to introduce new products that can reshape the South African financial services market. With insurers like Sanlam expanding into the unsecured loans space through its recent partnership with Tyme Bank, Twofold may also have similar plans to go beyond tax-tech.