👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Expansion fever

Image Source: Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank wants to claim the pan-African banking giant title. After announcing plans to launch in Kenya before the end of 2025, the lender will also expand into Côte d’Ivoire this year and Cameroon shortly after.

Why? Following its successful ₦350 billion ($232 million) capital raise this year to exceed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new minimum capital requirements, the tier-one bank wants to deploy 40% of the fresh capital to finance these expansions. Zenith is also looking to acquire a tier-two lender in Kenya, marking its first entry into East Africa.

Between the lines: New minimum requirements for banks in Kenya created acquisition opportunities for larger players like Zenith Bank, hoping to establish its presence in East Africa. The expansion could extend Zenith’s West African presence beyond Nigeria, Ghana, and Sierra Leone while establishing an East African foothold.

State of play: With a refreshed capital structure, Zenith is positioning itself to compete with established players like Ecobank and others across Francophone West & Central Africa.

Zoom out: Nigerian banks are transforming regulatory compliance into a competitive advantage, using mandated capital increases to fund multi-regional expansion. In May, Access Bank also completed its acquisition of the National Bank of Kenya to expand further into East Africa.