What is SASSA and how do social grants work in South Africa?

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) was established by the South African government in 2005 under the Social Assistance Act of 2004, with the primary goal of administering and managing the payment of social assistance grants to the country’s poor and vulnerable citizens.

SASSA handles everything from processing applications and checking eligibility to paying grants and fraud prevention. Its centralised system is designed to make it easier for South Africans to access support once they qualify.

The types of SASSA social grants

SASSA offers different grants depending on your situation. SASSA pays 26-million grants monthly to help reduce poverty and hardship. The central grants include:

Support for children and caregivers

Child Support Grant (CSG): For the primary caregiver of a child under 18.

For the primary caregiver of a child under 18. Foster Child Grant: For people legally appointed as foster parents.

For people legally appointed as foster parents. Care Dependency Grant: For caregivers of children under 18 with severe disabilities.

Support for adults

Older Persons Grant: Also known as the state pension, for South Africans aged 60 and above.

Also known as the state pension, for South Africans aged 60 and above. Disability Grant: For individuals aged 18 to 59 with a disability that prevents them from working.

For individuals aged 18 to 59 with a disability that prevents them from working. War Veteran’s Grant: For former members of the armed forces.

For former members of the armed forces. Grant-in-Aid: Extra support for people already receiving a central grant but who need full-time care.

Temporary support

Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant: Often called the SASSA R350 grant, this temporary grant is for unemployed people with no other source of income or social assistance.

How to apply for the SASSA SRD R350 grant

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, often called the SASSA R350 grant, was first introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to help unemployed South Africans. In 2025, the amount has increased to R370 per month. This shows that the government now treats it as more than just short-term help; it is ongoing support for people without income.

Eligibility requirements for 2025

To qualify for the SRD grant in 2025, you must meet these conditions:

Be a South African citizen, permanent resident, refugee, asylum seeker, or special permit holder living in South Africa.

Be between 18 and 60 years old.

Be unemployed and not receiving any other SASSA grant, UIF payments, or NSFAS funding.

Pass the means test, which checks that your monthly income is R624 or less.

Step-by-Step online application (2025)

You can only apply online. Applications are free, and SASSA warns people not to pay anyone to apply on their behalf. Here’s how to do it:

Visit the official SRD website at srd.sassa.gov.za. Select your ID type: Choose if you’re a South African ID holder or applying with an asylum/special permit. Enter your phone number: You’ll get a One-Time Pin (OTP) to confirm your identity. Fill in your details: Provide your ID number, full name, and contact information. Choose a payment method: Payments can go into your bank account or be collected at stores like Pick n Pay or Shoprite. Submit your application: Double-check your details before submitting. SASSA will then check your financial records against government and banking databases.

How to check your SASSA status online

After applying, you’ll want to know if your grant is approved and when payments will be made. You can check your SASSA SRD status using any of these official methods:

SRD website : Visit srd.sassa.gov.za, enter your ID number and phone number, and view your application status.

: Visit srd.sassa.gov.za, enter your ID number and phone number, and view your application status. WhatsApp : Send “status” to 082 046 8553 , then follow the prompts.

: Send “status” to , then follow the prompts. USSD code : Dial 134 7737# on your phone, then enter your details.

: Dial on your phone, then enter your details. SASSA Call Centre : Call 0800 60 10 11 to speak with an agent who will verify your details and confirm your status.

: Call to speak with an agent who will verify your details and confirm your status. Moya App: Download the Moya App to check your SRD status without using mobile data.

How to change your SASSA banking details

Keeping your SASSA banking details up to date is essential to avoid interruptions in your grant payments. The update process depends on the type of grant: SRD grant recipients can update details online, while those on permanent grants — such as the Older Person’s Grant, Disability Grant, or Child Support Grant — must visit a SASSA office.

Changing banking details for the SRD grant (Online)

If you are an SRD grant beneficiary, you can update your banking details through the official SRD website. Here’s how:

Go to srd.sassa.gov.za. Select the “Change Banking Details” option. Enter your South African ID number. Provide your new bank name, account number, and any other required details. Double-check for accuracy to avoid payment delays. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it to confirm. Submit your changes and wait for a confirmation message.

Changing banking details for permanent grants (In person)

For permanent grants, the process is manual. You’ll need to go to a SASSA office with the proper documents.

Collect the SASSA banking details change form from their website or any SASSA office. Fill it out with your personal details and new account information. Attach a certified copy of your ID plus a bank statement or a letter from your bank confirming your account. Submit everything at a SASSA office and keep copies for yourself.

How to change your SASSA phone number

Your phone number is just as significant as your bank details. SASSA uses it for verification, OTPs, and updates about your grant. If you change your number, please update it with SASSA as soon as possible.

Updating your number online

You can do this through the SASSA Services Portal:

Log in at services.sassa.gov.za. Select “Manage My Personal Information.” Update your phone number and other details. Save the changes. An OTP will be sent to your new number. Enter it to confirm.

If you lose access to your number

If you no longer have access to your registered number, you cannot update it online. In this case, you must go to a SASSA office in person to make the change.

How to check your SASSA balance

You cannot check your SASSA balance directly on the official website. Banks and payment partners handle balance checks. Here are the most common ways:

ATM: Check your balance at any ATM (some banks may charge a small fee).

Check your balance at any ATM (some banks may charge a small fee). Retail stores: At Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Boxer, and other approved stores, you can ask for a balance check at the till.

At Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Boxer, and other approved stores, you can ask for a balance check at the till. SMS (Postbank users): Send BAL + last four digits of your account number to 32302. You’ll get your balance via SMS. This costs R1.00.

Send BAL + last four digits of your account number to 32302. You’ll get your balance via SMS. This costs R1.00. USSD (EasyPay Everywhere users): Dial *120*3737# and follow the prompts to view your balance.

SASSA releases grants on set days each month to avoid overcrowding at pay points, ATMs, and stores. Payments are made on working days only. If a date falls on a weekend or public holiday, the money becomes available on the previous working day.

Older Persons’ / Pensioners’ Grant: Thursday, 2 October 2025

Thursday, 2 October 2025 Disability Grant: Friday, 3 October 2025

Friday, 3 October 2025 All Other Grants (including Child Support Grant): Monday, 6 October 2025

Funds stay in your account until you withdraw them. There is no need to rush on the first day.

SASSA child support grant amount for 2025

The Child Support Grant (CSG) helps caregivers cover the cost of raising children. In 2025, the monthly amount is R560 per child. Caregivers of orphaned children can also receive a top-up, which increases the monthly payment to R810 per child.

Who is eligible for the Child Support Grant?

To qualify, both you and the child need to meet certain conditions:

Caregiver requirements:

You must be a South African citizen, permanent resident, or refugee.

You must be the main person responsible for the child, such as a parent, grandparent, or relative.

Your income must pass the means test: if you are single, you must earn less than R52,800 a year. If you are married, your combined income must be under R105,600 a year.

Child requirements:

The child must be under 18.

The child must not live in a state institution.

Both you and the child must live in South Africa.

SASSA old-age grant amount for 2025

The Older Person’s Grant, also known as the state pension, provides financial support to South Africans who have reached retirement age. For 2025, the grant is set at:

R2,315 per month for beneficiaries under 75

R2,335 per month for beneficiaries aged 75 and older

Who qualifies for the Old Age Grant?

To receive the Older Person’s Grant, you must meet these requirements:

Be 60 years or older

Be a South African citizen, permanent resident, or refugee living in South Africa

Not receive another social grant or live in a state-funded institution

Means test: Your income and assets will be reviewed to confirm your qualification. The grant is intended for individuals who are unable to support themselves fully.

Means test category Single applicant Married couple (Combined) Annual Income Limit R86,280 R172,560 Asset Limit R1,227,600 R2,455,200

It is important to note that if an applicant is married, the combined income and assets of both spouses are assessed jointly.

Key points for beneficiaries in 2025

Here are the most important updates you should know: