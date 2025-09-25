Samsung’s 2025 Galaxy phones place less emphasis on major hardware upgrades and more on intelligent software driven by Galaxy AI. From the flagship Galaxy S25 series to the new S25 Edge and the budget-friendly Fan Edition (FE) and A-series, Samsung aims to provide a smoother and more personalised smartphone experience.

The most significant upgrade is the deeper integration of Galaxy AI with One UI 8, making features like Circle to Search, Now Brief, and Cross App Action part of your daily use. Most premium models run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, while others utilise Samsung’s latest Exynos chips.

Another major shift is Samsung’s promise of seven years of Android OS and security updates for the S25 series and select mid-range devices. If you buy a Galaxy S25 today, your phone will still get updates into the early 2030s, giving you more value and peace of mind.

While hardware upgrades may seem modest, the new designs, added AI features, and extended support window make the 2025 lineup a strong choice. As you’ll see in this report, user and community reviews show excitement and concerns, proving that specs alone don’t always tell the whole story.

The 2025 Samsung Galaxy lineup and core specs

Samsung’s 2025 Galaxy phones cover almost every price range, giving you more choices than ever.

Here’s the full lineup:

Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra – launched in January and released in February Galaxy S25 Edge – launched in May as a slimmer, style-focused model Galaxy S25 FE – launched in September, bringing flagship features at a friendlier price Galaxy Z Fold 7 – Samsung’s productivity-focused foldable Galaxy Z Flip 7 – the compact foldable with a larger FlexWindow Galaxy A16, A36, and A56 5G – budget-friendly options with fast charging and IP67 rating

Instead of pushing one “best” phone, Samsung now offers different models tailored to various needs. The Ultra targets power users, the Plus serves mainstream flagship buyers, the Edge appeals to those who want a sleek design, and the FE gives price-conscious users solid value. Even without SD card slots in most premium models, Samsung encourages you to choose higher storage options or rely on cloud backups.

Samsung’s strategy makes the 2025 Galaxy lineup flexible. No matter your budget or priority, performance, portability, or affordability, there’s a Samsung Galaxy phone built for you.

Specifications comparison table

Samsung Galaxy S25 series:

Image source: Mike O’Brien on Youtube

1. Galaxy S25 and S25+

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ are the dependable flagships in 2025. Both run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, giving you faster performance and smoother multitasking thanks to the new 12GB base RAM.

The cameras remain similar to those in the S24 series, featuring a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. However, Samsung has introduced new AI photo tools under the ProVisual Engine, offering sharper pictures and enhanced editing capabilities. The displays stay at 6.2 inches (S25) and 6.7 inches (S25+), with the Plus model gaining a new ProScaler feature for brighter, more vibrant colours.

2. Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra remains Samsung’s top phone but has some significant design changes. Instead of sharp corners, the Ultra now has rounded edges, making it easier to hold and more pocket-friendly. The 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate is slightly larger than before, and durability is enhanced with a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Armour 2.

Performance is its biggest strength. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy delivers more power for Samsung’s Galaxy AI features, like improved Circle to Search, Now Brief for daily summaries, and Cross App Action for multitasking with voice commands. Battery life also improves with the same 5,000mAh capacity.

The Ultra’s 200MP primary camera remains, but the ultrawide lens jumps from 12MP to 50MP, improving low-light shots. It also keeps the 50MP 5x telephoto and 10MP 3x zoom lenses. The S Pen still comes built-in but loses its Bluetooth gestures, which has divided long-time Note fans.

Samsung’s shift to rounded corners has drawn mixed reactions. Many users welcome the comfort, while others feel the brand lost a bit of its unique “Ultra identity.”

Galaxy S25 Edge and S25 FE:

Image source: Theprtech Mike O’Brien on Youtube

1. Galaxy S25 Edge

The Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung’s thinnest phone yet, at just 5.8mm and only 163g. It’s built for users who want a stylish and lightweight device while still getting Galaxy AI and One UI 8.

But the slim design comes with trade-offs. The 3,900mAh battery struggles to last a full day, and you may need to charge it midday. It also lacks a dedicated telephoto camera and does not support the S Pen.

2. Galaxy S25 FE

The Galaxy S25 FE is the better choice if you’re looking for substantial value. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a sturdy Armour Aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus+.

It runs on the Exynos 2400 chipset, handles casual gaming well, and supports 45W fast charging, which powers up to 65% in 30 minutes. With seven years of software and security updates, the S25 FE gives you long-term reliability at a mid-range price.

If you prioritise design and thinness, the Edge might be better for you. However, if you’re looking for a balanced phone with improved battery life and long-term value, the S25 FE is the more intelligent choice.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7:

Image source: GSMArena Official on YouTube

1. Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is slimmer, lighter, and more user-friendly than the Fold 6. Samsung widened the cover screen and expanded the inner display, so it feels closer to a regular phone when closed and a tablet when open.

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip in many markets, delivering smooth performance. The significant camera upgrade features a 200MP primary sensor, the first of its kind on a Fold, and an ultrawide lens that now offers autofocus. These changes make the Fold 7 better for both productivity and photography.

2. Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 receives a significant upgrade with its 4.1-inch FlexWindow, now capable of supporting 120Hz refresh rates. You can reply to messages, check apps, and handle notifications without opening it. The main display improves with a wider 21:9 ratio and a less visible crease.

Still, the Flip 7 has limits. It utilizes the Exynos 2500, which can overheat during gaming or charging. Charging is capped at 25W, taking more than an hour to fill. And while the cover screen is larger, it still feels restricted without third-party plugins.

If you want productivity and big-screen multitasking, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is better. However, if you value portability and style, the Z Flip 7 delivers, even if its battery and cover screen software fall short of its rivals.

What people are saying about the 2025 Samsung Galaxy phones

To cut through the hype, we spoke to everyday Galaxy owners and phone sellers about Samsung’s 2025 lineup.

Performance

“I came from a Galaxy A52, and the jump to the S25+ is night and day,” said Michael, a university student in Lagos. “Apps open instantly, games run smoothly, and the battery keeps up with my lecture notes. It finally feels like I’m using a true flagship.”

Design

Desmond sees both sides of the issue as a phone seller in Computer Village, Ikeja. “The S25 Edge is the one people always want to touch first because it’s so slim and light. But once I tell them the battery is smaller, some start leaning back toward the S25+ or Ultra. It’s stylish, yes, but not for heavy users.”

Software and AI

“I didn’t think I’d care about Galaxy AI, but now I use Circle to Search and Generative Edit almost every day,” said Fatima, a digital marketer in Lagos. “What I like most is knowing my phone will get seven years of updates. That makes me feel I won’t need a new phone anytime soon.”

Camera

Not everyone is impressed with the photography. Chukka, a wedding photographer, said: “On paper, the S25 Ultra should be unbeatable, but sometimes shots come out blurry or too processed. My old S23 Ultra still gives me cleaner results at night.”

Battery and charging

For some, endurance is a dealbreaker. “The Edge is beautiful, but I had to start carrying a power bank again,” said Ngozi, an upcoming fashion stylist. “By afternoon, it’s already crying for a charger. For the price, that’s disappointing.”

Heating and software

Gamers and power users feel the heat, literally. Kenny, who streams mobile games, explained: “My Z Flip 7 gets really warm during long sessions, and charging takes too long for a 2025 phone. The display flicker issue hasn’t gone away either, which makes me think Samsung still needs to polish the software.”

Best picks for different needs

If you want the best balance of performance, features, and price, the Galaxy S25+ is your safest pick. It features a sharp 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 4,900mAh battery. You also get Galaxy AI and seven years of software updates without the design trade-offs of the S25 Ultra or the weaker battery of the S25 Edge.